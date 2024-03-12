Ex-Messenger editor Dan Wakeford gets top Us Weekly job

Dan Wakeford. Picture: People Magazine

Dan Wakeford, the former People editor who spent much of 2023 as editor-in-chief of ill-fated news outlet The Messenger, has landed the same role at entertainment magazine Us Weekly.

A360media, which publishes Us Weekly, called Wakeford “a globally recognised and award-winning editor, and multi-platform brand builder with an outstanding track record of innovation”.

UK-born Wakeford worked at Heat before crossing the Atlantic for leadership roles at In Touch magazine and, later, Meredith Corporation-owned People.

He left the publication in 2022 and was announced in February last year as launch editor of The Messenger, a centrist, mass-market publication billed by founder Jimmy Finkelstein as a crossover of The Washington Post and the Daily Mail.

The Messenger launched in May with hundreds of staff and $50m in funding – but, hobbled by the lack of a clear target audience and a dour market for publishers in 2023, lasted less than a year before shuttering. Wakeford’s time leading the publication is not mentioned in the Us Weekly press release announcing his new appointment.

A360media chief content officer Amanda Dameron said that Wakeford’s “exceptional journalistic skills and extensive experience developing and modernising some of the biggest brands in the industry make him the perfect fit to lead Us Weekly into its next chapter of growth and success”.

The company said Wakeford’s role will see him “focus on embracing new technologies and platforms” and “further enhance Us Weekly’s reach across all platforms… Readers can expect exciting new developments, innovative storytelling techniques and a fresh perspective on the world of entertainment”.

Wakeford said: “I am thrilled and honored to join such a trusted and iconic brand like Us Weekly. I have always been passionate about telling compelling stories and connecting with readers on a deeper level.

“I look forward to working with the talented team at Us Weekly to deliver zeitgeist defining content that engages, entertains and resonates with audiences across multiple platforms.”

