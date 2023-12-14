Daily Mail gets new Australia and US editors in leadership shake-up

New Daily Mail Australia editor Felicity Hetherington (left) and new dailymail.com executive editor Barclay Crawford (right). Pictures: Daily Mail

The editor of Daily Mail Australia, Barclay Crawford, is moving to become the executive editor for the brand’s US operation dailymail.com.

He is succeeded as Australia editor by his deputy, Felicity Hetherington.

Crawford, who has led the Mail’s Australian operation since 2017, will move to New York to take on his new role and report to dailymail.com‘s US editor-in-chief Gerard Greaves.

DMG Media said Crawford had been “instrumental” in launching the Australian title in 2014, when he joined as its first news editor. Previously he had worked at Australia’s Sunday Telegraph, The South China Morning Post and The Australian.

Greaves said: “Barclay has been instrumental in Daily Mail Australia’s success, which speaks volumes about his talent, dedication and ability to make a real difference…

“Dailymail.com is growing its presence in the exciting US market and Barclay’s arrival is a striking example of our ambitions.”

The Daily Mail ranked 12th in Press Gazette’s most recent monthly ranking of the most-visited news sites in the US, with 127 million visits. That figure, which places the publisher on the heels of USA Today and The Washington Post, was up 10% on the previous month and 17% year-on-year.

Crawford said that editing Daily Mail Australia had been “the greatest privilege of my working life”.

“We have built up an awesome team, developed some great digital journalists over the last decade, broken an incredible number of stories and are now third commercially in one of the most competitive media markets in the world.

“What Felicity Hetherington doesn’t know about digital news, showbiz and lifestyle isn’t worth knowing.”

Hetherington said: “I look forward to both the opportunity of working with such a talented, dedicated team and further growing Daily Mail Australia’s place in the market.”

