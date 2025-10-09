Daily Mail appoints ‘world’s first’ influencer correspondent

Molly Clayton. Picture: Daily Mail

The Daily Mail has appointed showbiz journalist Molly Clayton to become the title’s first influencer correspondent.

Clayton joined the Mail as a trainee in 2020 and has been showbiz correspondent working across the Mail titles since January 2024.

Clayton’s reporting has already “stripped away the veneer on the influencer world”, the Mail said, helping to drive “significant” sign-ups for its digital subscription product Mail+ in the UK and US.

Editor-in-chief Ted Verity said: “Nothing captures the myriad of exciting ways the Daily Mail is evolving and growing better than Molly’s new role. I know she’ll make a huge success of it.”

Daily Mail head of showbiz Katie Hind said: “Influencers are rapidly becoming the new celebrities, and it’s been fascinating to see how our audience has responded to Molly’s revelations. The subscription numbers speak for themselves.



“As society evolves, so does the Daily Mail. I am beyond excited to see Molly take on this brilliant new role as the world’s first influencer correspondent.”

