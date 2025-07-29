Daily Mail sets 1m digital subscriber target amid major rebrand

The Daily Mail has set a target of reaching one million digital subscribers by October 2028 as it undergoes a consolidation of its global branding.
Currently the Mail+ digital subscription offering has more than 325,000 digital subscribers globally, including 50,000 in the US (where it launched in February) and 20,000 in Australia (launched in October).
The partial paywall of the website, meaning most news remains free but certain stories from core Mail Online verticals are for paying subscribers only, initially launched only in the UK in January 2024 and reached 100,000 subscribers in November.
Daily Mail editor-in-chief Ted Verity said: “One million subscribers by October 2028 is a big target. But it’s one I’m certain we can achieve because of the awesome talent of our staff and the unbeatable quality of our journalism.
“Throughout its illustrious history, the Daily Mail has had an intuitive understanding of what its audience wants and that’s never been more important than today – whatever platform we are using to tell our stories.
“One Daily Mail, One Million Subscribers is a brilliantly clear statement of where we are heading and where we need to be.”
Under the brand consolidation, the Mail digital platforms will be known simply as Daily Mail around the world for the first time starting on Tuesday (29 July).
Currently the brand is known as Mail Online in the UK, Dailymail.com in the US and Daily Mail Australia.
Meanwhile the digital subscription package Mail+ is becoming DailyMail+ globally.
The publisher said it was aiming to end any reader confusion about the brands and help the business “fully harness the editorial and commercial power” it has.
It also described the changes as an acceleration of its plan to “become the world’s most popular and successful news and entertainment publisher”.
Currently the Daily Mail is the eleventh biggest English-language news website in the world when ranked by Similarweb visits.
DMG Media publisher and chief executive Danny Groom said: “Our industry is changing at a breathtaking pace and we are confident our new One Daily Mail, One Million strategy will put us in the strongest possible position to thrive in the years ahead.
“We are fortunate to have an extraordinarily loyal and engaged direct audience. Pulling together this vast global readership under one prestigious, world-famous brand will unlock new commercial opportunities and give us the power to take on our global rivals.”
The publisher said it is “investing heavily” in editorial software from data analytics to creative tools.
Product innovations teased for the coming months include a revamp of its website and improvements to the Daily Mail app, videos and newsletters.
