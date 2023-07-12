Daily Express US hires Nigel Farage as columnist and political analyst

Nigel Farage appears in an alleyway to announce his appointment as a columnist for the Daily Express US. Picture: Daily Express

Former UKIP and Brexit Party leader – and current GB News presenter – Nigel Farage has joined the Daily Express US as a columnist.

Along with fellow Reach titles the Daily Mirror and Irish Star, the Express is currently seeking to expand its audience by launching dedicated US-focused titles.

They follow Mail Online, The Sun, The Guardian and The Independent, who have all built valuable trans-Atlantic readerships.

[Read more: The British are coming – Fleet Street’s ‘digital landgrab’ on US news sector]

Announcing the news, Daily Express US (which appears to have begun styling itself “DX US”) said Farage “will share his thoughts on the state of politics in the US and predictions for what’s to come over the next few months”.

In 2014 the Express became the first national UK newspaper to back leaving the European Union. It also remains the only UK newspaper to have endorsed UKIP in a general election.

Farage told his new employer: “I think English titles are very trusted in America, far more than American titles are trusted, and I think you’ve got a great, historic brand name, and that counts for something in America…

“I’m keen to work with the Express because I think that between now and November 2024, the outcome that we get is going to have a profound effect, not just on America, but the whole of the free world.”

His first predictions for the paper in his new role were that Donald Trump – a friend of his who he has previously interviewed on his GB News show – will win the 2024 Republican Party nomination and that the Democrats “will dump” Joe Biden as theirs, possibly nominating California governor Gavin Newsom instead.

“He’s too much of an embarrassment”, he said, “and they may dump him very late”.

He added that he believed Republicans have “a better than 50 percent chance of winning this if they don’t mess it up and if they’re united in what they do”.

