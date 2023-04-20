Colin Brazier joins LBC after leaving GB News

Broadcaster Colin Brazier has joined LBC just over six months after leaving GB News.
The former Sky News presenter of 24 years will present LBC’s weeknight programme from 10pm to 1am. The slot, which is currently being covered by Nick Abbot, was previously filled by Tom Swarbrick until he moved to the drivetime programme in September to succeed Eddie Mair.
Brazier said of the new gig: “I’m incredibly chuffed to be joining a station that has redefined speech radio in recent years and spearheaded opinion-led broadcasting. LBC is now an indispensable part of the national conversation both on radio and in vision. It’s a privilege to be involved.”
At GB News, where he worked from its June 2021 launch until he was ousted in a September 2022 shake-up of the schedule, Brazier for a long while hosted the 8pm weeknight slot that was originally Andrew Neil’s before his swift departure from the channel. He then moved to a two-hour 4pm drivetime show at the start of 2022 in an attempt to capture the traditional radio audience of that time slot.
Also joining LBC is Clare Foges, former Number 10 speech writer for David Cameron and now a Times columnist, who will present the 4pm to 7pm slot on Saturdays.
Tom Cheal, LBC’s managing editor, said: “We are so pleased to welcome these two exciting new voices to the LBC Spring schedule. They bring a huge breadth of experience in news and politics, as well as a unique insight and fresh perspective on the stories making the headlines. Above all, while Colin and Clare will be behind the mic, our listeners will be front and centre of their programmes to discuss and debate the big issues that affect them.”
