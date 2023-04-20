View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Job Moves
April 20, 2023

Colin Brazier joins LBC after leaving GB News

Brazier left GB News in September 2022 in a shake-up of its schedule.

By Charlotte Tobitt

Colin Brazier in LBC studio
Colin Brazier in the LBC studio. Picture: Global

Broadcaster Colin Brazier has joined LBC just over six months after leaving GB News.

The former Sky News presenter of 24 years will present LBC’s weeknight programme from 10pm to 1am. The slot, which is currently being covered by Nick Abbot, was previously filled by Tom Swarbrick until he moved to the drivetime programme in September to succeed Eddie Mair.

Brazier said of the new gig: “I’m incredibly chuffed to be joining a station that has redefined speech radio in recent years and spearheaded opinion-led broadcasting. LBC is now an indispensable part of the national conversation both on radio and in vision. It’s a privilege to be involved.”

At GB News, where he worked from its June 2021 launch until he was ousted in a September 2022 shake-up of the schedule, Brazier for a long while hosted the 8pm weeknight slot that was originally Andrew Neil’s before his swift departure from the channel. He then moved to a two-hour 4pm drivetime show at the start of 2022 in an attempt to capture the traditional radio audience of that time slot.

Also joining LBC is Clare Foges, former Number 10 speech writer for David Cameron and now a Times columnist, who will present the 4pm to 7pm slot on Saturdays.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other

I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Tom Cheal, LBC’s managing editor, said: “We are so pleased to welcome these two exciting new voices to the LBC Spring schedule. They bring a huge breadth of experience in news and politics, as well as a unique insight and fresh perspective on the stories making the headlines. Above all, while Colin and Clare will be behind the mic, our listeners will be front and centre of their programmes to discuss and debate the big issues that affect them.”

Topics in this article : ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other

I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor City Monitor Leadmonitor