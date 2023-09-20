CNN’s Matthew Chance promoted to chief global affairs correspondent

CNN correspondent Matthew Chance. Picture: CNN

CNN senior international correspondent Matthew Chance has been promoted to chief global affairs correspondent.

The US cable network said Chance had been “absolutely central to our coverage of the war in Ukraine” since Russia invaded the country. That coverage has seen Chance individually nominated for two news and documentary Emmy Awards, alongside two further nominations for the whole of CNN.

Chance was one of the first western journalists to get an in-person interview with Volodymyr Zelensky following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. On Tuesday this week he got a question to jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich at his detention appeal.

JUST IN: Moscow City Court upholds pretrial detention for Wall Street Journal Reporter Evan Gershkovich. @mchancecnn gained access to the courtroom before the proceedings began, and put a question to Gershkovich: pic.twitter.com/n4VDN2zWuC Related September 19, 2023

A spokesperson for CNN described the clip as “quintessential Chance”.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Chance has worked at CNN for more than 20 years, providing coverage from Ukraine, Afghanistan, the UK, Pakistan, Libya, Iraq, Russia and Chechnya.

The spokesperson said that following the “high-level promotion”, Chance “will continue to be front and centre of CNN’s coverage of Russia in this new role”.

[From 2005: Chance moves to Moscow]

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog