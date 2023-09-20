View all newsletters
September 20, 2023

CNN’s Matthew Chance promoted to chief global affairs correspondent

Chance has worked for CNN for more than two decades.

By Bron Maher

Matthew Chance, CNN's senior international correspondent who has been promoted to chief global affairs correspondent.
CNN correspondent Matthew Chance. Picture: CNN

CNN senior international correspondent Matthew Chance has been promoted to chief global affairs correspondent.

The US cable network said Chance had been “absolutely central to our coverage of the war in Ukraine” since Russia invaded the country. That coverage has seen Chance individually nominated for two news and documentary Emmy Awards, alongside two further nominations for the whole of CNN.

Chance was one of the first western journalists to get an in-person interview with Volodymyr Zelensky following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. On Tuesday this week he got a question to jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich at his detention appeal.

A spokesperson for CNN described the clip as “quintessential Chance”.

Chance has worked at CNN for more than 20 years, providing coverage from Ukraine, Afghanistan, the UK, Pakistan, Libya, Iraq, Russia and Chechnya.

The spokesperson said that following the “high-level promotion”, Chance “will continue to be front and centre of CNN’s coverage of Russia in this new role”.

[From 2005: Chance moves to Moscow]

