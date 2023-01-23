View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Job Moves
January 23, 2023

ITN editorial director Chris Shaw to leave after 25 years

ITN's CEO called Shaw “one of the most talented editorial minds to have ever worked across ITN".

By Bron Maher

Chris Shaw
Chris Shaw poses with his award during The 74th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on May 31, 2015. Picture: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Peabody Awards

ITN‘s editorial director Chris Shaw is to depart after 25 years spent with the organisation.

Shaw first joined the business at ITV News in 1985. Since then he has worked across Channel 4 News, 5 News and ITN Productions, and returned to ITN twice after stints away to launch Sky News and commission programmes for Channel 5.

Notable projects over Shaw’s career have included the launches of 5 News, The Wright Stuff (now the Jeremy Vine Show) and Sky News, and recently Tom Bradby’s ITV interview with Prince Harry in advance of the prince’s autobiography release. He was also, for a time, a columnist for Press Gazette.

Shaw finishes leaves at the end of March “to pursue other media interests and artistic challenges”, according to ITN.

ITN chief executive Rachel Corp said: “Chris is one of the most talented editorial minds to have ever worked across ITN. It’s hard to think of another person who has had so much influence across the business…

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

“It’s rare to find a leader with so much passion for their editorial work and enthusiasm to positively influence the wider network they operate in. We wish him the best of luck for the future in all that he pursues and thank him for all that he has contributed to ITN during a lifetime of work.”

Content from our partners
Speech-to-text platform for publishers: Trint
Speech-to-text platform for publishers: Trint
Bron Maher
On-Screen Journalist, ITV News Border
On-Screen Journalist, ITV News Border
Press Gazette
How publishers can use analytics to drive revenue growth
How publishers can use analytics to drive revenue growth
Dominic Ponsford

Shaw said: “I was so excited and proud the day I started my first TV job at ITN nearly 40 years ago and I still take huge pride in everything we do here today. Thanks to ITN and my fantastic colleagues I’ve enjoyed a career packed with amazing stories and experiences. I don’t think any other production company can offer the sheer variety and quality of content we get to make here.”

Topics in this article : , , , ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your corporate email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor