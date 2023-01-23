ITN editorial director Chris Shaw to leave after 25 years

ITN‘s editorial director Chris Shaw is to depart after 25 years spent with the organisation.
Shaw first joined the business at ITV News in 1985. Since then he has worked across Channel 4 News, 5 News and ITN Productions, and returned to ITN twice after stints away to launch Sky News and commission programmes for Channel 5.
Notable projects over Shaw’s career have included the launches of 5 News, The Wright Stuff (now the Jeremy Vine Show) and Sky News, and recently Tom Bradby’s ITV interview with Prince Harry in advance of the prince’s autobiography release. He was also, for a time, a columnist for Press Gazette.
Shaw finishes leaves at the end of March “to pursue other media interests and artistic challenges”, according to ITN.
ITN chief executive Rachel Corp said: “Chris is one of the most talented editorial minds to have ever worked across ITN. It’s hard to think of another person who has had so much influence across the business…
“It’s rare to find a leader with so much passion for their editorial work and enthusiasm to positively influence the wider network they operate in. We wish him the best of luck for the future in all that he pursues and thank him for all that he has contributed to ITN during a lifetime of work.”
Shaw said: “I was so excited and proud the day I started my first TV job at ITN nearly 40 years ago and I still take huge pride in everything we do here today. Thanks to ITN and my fantastic colleagues I’ve enjoyed a career packed with amazing stories and experiences. I don’t think any other production company can offer the sheer variety and quality of content we get to make here.”
