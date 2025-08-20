Andrew Pierce and Kevin Maguire to launch weekly politics podcast

Political journalists Andrew Pierce and Kevin Maguire are hosting a podcast to debate political topics from “polar opposite political stances”.
The podcast, called Pierce vs Maguire, will launch in the first week of September to tie in with party conferences, and is a joint independent venture between the hosts and former This Morning editor Martin Frizell.
Frizell will produce the series, which will be available in audio and video format on Youtube and podcast-streaming platforms.
It will initially make money solely from platform revenue share.
Frizell has described Pierce vs Maguire as a “full launch editorially but soft whilst we gauge market response”.
“We had offers to partner with some big publishers but we prefer to grow our own – although never say never,” he said, adding it will be “weekly to start off but will also feature extra episodes if events arise”.
Pierce and Maguire have spent 25 years reporting for the Daily Mail, the Mirror and others, and and will air their differences over topics ranging from the monarchy and Donald Trump to Brexit.
Pierce is the consultant editor of the Daily Mail, with a weekly column and also presents the mid-morning show on news channel GB News.
Maguire is the former associate editor of the Daily Mirror where he still contributes a weekly column as he also does for the New Statesman.
