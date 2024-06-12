Amber de Botton joins The Guardian as communications chief

Rishi Sunak’s former director of communications Amber de Botton is joining Guardian Media Group.
De Botton will be chief communications officer for the national newspaper publisher and will sit on its executive committee, reporting to editor-in-chief Katharine Viner and chief executive Anna Bateson.
De Botton led communications for Sunak’s administration for less than a year, between October 2022 and September 2023.
She said last year the role had been “an honour and a privilege” but she had “decided it is the right time to move on”. She also thanked Sunak “for his support and his leadership”.
Before that she was head of UK news at ITV News where towards the end of her tenure she was part of the team shortlisted for Press Gazette’s British Journalism Awards for its Partygate coverage.
De Botton said in a statement: “I have long-admired The Guardian’s agenda-setting journalism. The group has a powerful role internationally in the future of news media. I am excited to have the opportunity to promote stories that change lives, laws and legacies.”
De Botton has also been head of politics at ITV News, deputy head of politics at Sky News and political editor at Politics Home publisher Total Politics.
