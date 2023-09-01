Ex-ITV News journalist Amber de Botton leaves No 10 job after less than a year

Rishi Sunak outside No 10 Downing Street on Sunday October 30, 2022. Picture: PA Wire/Victoria Jones

Update 1 September 2023: Rishi Sunak’s director of communications Amber de Botton, who left ITV News to take up the role, has left after less than a year.

She said on Friday: “It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as the Prime Minister’s Director of Communications but I have decided it is the right time to move on. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Prime Minister for his support and his leadership.

“The team he has built around him is dedicated and focused because those are the qualities he inspires. I also want to thank my colleagues – No10 is a demanding and high pressure place to work – yet the professionalism and talent they display every day is exceptional.”

According to Spectator political editor Katy Balls, de Botton’s departure was “amicable and she leaves on good terms”.

Related

Original story 31 October 2022: ITV News‘ head of UK news, Amber de Botton, is joining Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s new administration as its director of communications.

Sign up to our newsletters View all newsletters never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

De Botton, who last week made two appearances on the shortlist for Press Gazette’s British Journalism Awards for ITV News’ partygate coverage, is the second ITV journalist to join the government in recent years.

In April 2020 then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak hired former ITV News national editor (and wife of his close friend, Spectator political editor James Forsyth) Allegra Stratton to be his head of strategic communications.

Stratton would be poached later that year by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be his spokesperson for televised briefings – only to become the face of the partygate scandal in late 2021 when ITV News obtained footage of Stratton at a briefing rehearsal laughing about a rule-breaking party.

Picture: PA Wire/Victoria Jones

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog