View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
September 1, 2023

Ex-ITV News journalist Amber de Botton leaves No 10 job after less than a year

Amber de Botton was the second ITV News journalist to be snapped up by Rishi Sunak.

By Charlotte Tobitt

Rishi Sunak outside No 10
Rishi Sunak outside No 10 Downing Street on Sunday October 30, 2022. Picture: PA Wire/Victoria Jones

Update 1 September 2023: Rishi Sunak’s director of communications Amber de Botton, who left ITV News to take up the role, has left after less than a year.

She said on Friday: “It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as the Prime Minister’s Director of Communications but I have decided it is the right time to move on. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Prime Minister for his support and his leadership.

“The team he has built around him is dedicated and focused because those are the qualities he inspires. I also want to thank my colleagues – No10 is a demanding and high pressure place to work – yet the professionalism and talent they display every day is exceptional.”

According to Spectator political editor Katy Balls, de Botton’s departure was “amicable and she leaves on good terms”.

Original story 31 October 2022: ITV News‘ head of UK news, Amber de Botton, is joining Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s new administration as its director of communications.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

De Botton, who last week made two appearances on the shortlist for Press Gazette’s British Journalism Awards for ITV News’ partygate coverage, is the second ITV journalist to join the government in recent years.

In April 2020 then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak hired former ITV News national editor (and wife of his close friend, Spectator political editor James Forsyth) Allegra Stratton to be his head of strategic communications.

Content from our partners
How Racing Post survived pandemic shutdown and bounced back to growth
How Racing Post survived pandemic shutdown and bounced back to growth
Rob Waugh
How Indian publisher cut costs by 40% and nearly doubled article count
How Indian publisher cut costs by 40% and nearly doubled article count
Rob Waugh
How ‘super articles’ boosted online engagement and subscriptions for Politiken
How ‘super articles’ boosted online engagement and subscriptions for Politiken
Freddy Mayhew

Stratton would be poached later that year by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be his spokesperson for televised briefings – only to become the face of the partygate scandal in late 2021 when ITV News obtained footage of Stratton at a briefing rehearsal laughing about a rule-breaking party.

Picture: PA Wire/Victoria Jones

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor City Monitor Leadmonitor