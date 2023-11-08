Footballco signals US expansion with North America CEO hire

Footballco has announced the appointment of Bustle Digital Group’s Jason Wagenheim to the newly-created position of CEO, North America.

Wagenheim will operate out of Footballco’s New York office, starting in January.

Wagenheim’s arrival at Footballco signals a major expansion into the US market.

Wagenheim said: “There is tremendous upside opportunity for soccer in the US, especially with the growing popularity of MLS and the road to the FIFA World Cup hosted across the US, Mexico and Canada in 2026. This is a critical inflection point for the company and sport.”

As well as Goal, Footballco is home to women’s soccer brand Indivisia, GenZ-targeted brand NXGN and the soccer lifestyle and print publication, Mundial.

The Company also publishes Spox (Germany), Voetbalzone (Netherlands), Calciomercato (Italy), and the most popular soccer media brand in the Middle East, Kooora.

