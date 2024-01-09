Daily Mail expands Youtube presence with Andrew Pierce and Sarah Vine show

The Daily Mail is launching a new weekly talk show on Youtube hosted by columnists Andrew Pierce and Sarah Vine.
The show marks a move away from the Daily Mail hosting video on its Mail+ premium app and is part of a more general shift towards video from newsbrands amid a downturn in publisher website advertising revenue (this was one of the themes identified in a new Reuters Institute report based on a survey of global news leaders).
The Reaction will see Pierce and Vine interview guests and share their views on the issues of the week.
Recorded in the Daily Mail’s new TV studios at its Kensington offices the show will premiere at 5pm on Wednesday 10 January.
It will be broadcast at the same time every week on the Daily Mail’s Youtube channel which has more than three million subscribers.
Having been friends for over 20 years, Pierce and Vine say they aren’t afraid to disagree with each other, so plenty of feisty discussion and a few fiery exchanges are promised.
Other shows on the Mail Youtube channel include Palace Confidential, which averages more than 400,000 views per week.
Vine said: “For me, this show is all about giving the viewer the lowdown on all the stories that really matter – but also about offering lively, intelligent debate.
“We will probe, provoke and hopefully provide food for thought for viewers seeking to make sense of the madness of the modern world.”
Pierce said: “If it’s important, we will talk about it. Sarah and I have worked together for more than 20 years. We like each other but that won’t stop us disagreeing.
“We are facing huge upheaval here in the UK and across the Atlantic. It’s exactly the right time for a show featuring strong, informed and occasionally humorous reaction.”
