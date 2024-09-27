View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
September 27, 2024

Ceefax 50th birthday party in four paragraphs

By Press Gazette

Ceefax was the BBC’s text-based TV news service which taught a generation of journalists to write stories in chunks of four paragraphs which made sense whatever scrolling page of an article the reader landed on. Here Ian Westbrook marks the Ceefax anniversary – in four paragraphs.

Ceefax turned 50 on Monday and to mark the occasion, about 90 former members of staff went to a celebration event in central London.

Among those attending was Field McIntyre, the widow of the service’s first editor Colin; Adrian Robson, from the initial launch team; and former editors Graham Clayton and Pete Clifton.

Pete gave a speech recalling his time in charge, and reminding everyone just how powerful Ceefax was in its heyday as the UK’s first on-demand news service.

Former Ceefax journalist Steve Rosenberg, now the BBC’s Russia editor, sent in two video messages – one in speech and one on the piano – because he was unable to be there.

Content from our partners
Unified solution offers publishers unrivalled print and digital efficiency
Unified solution offers publishers unrivalled print and digital efficiency
Press Gazette
How DPG Media invested in print technology to help it focus on digital
How DPG Media invested in print technology to help it focus on digital
Freddy Mayhew
How to make sure you are social media ready for job hunting
How to make sure you are social media ready for job hunting
Amanda Kavanagh

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor