News agency behind UK’s biggest headlines expands into US

The news agency which powers much of the original content carried by leading UK news organisations like The Sun and Mail Online is expanding into the US.

Based in Bristol, South West England, with offices in London and other UK cities, the agency has a team of 50 reporters, photographers, videographers and editors who scour the UK as well as digital and social media for amazing news content. Now the agency is launching its first US-based team and it is targeting US news publishers with its service offering high quality, popular and original online news content.

SWNS was founded 50 years ago and recently held an anniversary party in London where Times editor Tony Gallagher was among six UK national editors paying tribute to what he describe as “a mainstay for national newspapers with the vast variety of stories that they produce from all over Britain”.

SWNS started out with a simple format of covering regional ‘patches’ and that has grown into a global newsgathering operation.

Related

It is has grown from its local roots into an international news business by focusing on unique stories that nobody else has found. And now it has launched a US-based team dedicated to producing and sourcing US content.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Laura Elvin, head of News at SWNS who is leading its US editorial expansion, said: “That’s why our clients love using us – because we always have something different.

“We have also learned how important trust is. Our clients put huge value on the fact that everything we distribute is created from scratch by a journalist, checked, verified and fully rights-cleared.”

The SWNS newswire contains a lively mix of human-driven content that is packaged and page-ready with words, images and videos.

Its content verticals include human interest, true crime, positive stories, travel, parenting & family, health & wellbeing, science & tech, animals, and consumer.

User-generated content and viral video is now a major part of the business, with all material rights cleared and safe to use.

News exclusives which set the agenda

And SWNS frequently provides clients with exclusive splashes and banner stories that set the agenda for the rest of the media.

For instance, the video of William and Kate shopping after she’d avoided the press for months before officially coming out to announce her cancer diagnosis came from SWNS. It was sold to the Sun and then went to TMZ for distribution in the States.

Describing the SWNS offer to US publishers, Elvin said: “We offer something different – out-of-the-box stories that are packaged with words, pictures and video. That’s unusual.

“We don’t just license videos or scrape from social – we produce fully crafted, page-ready, verified stories, speaking directly to the people at the heart of the narrative.

“Sometimes it’s light and bright and sometimes it’s hard-hitting agenda-setting journalism – but it’s always geared towards digital audiences.

“We have developed a trans-Atlantic sourcing team who use tried and tested techniques to unearth exactly what our clients need, and I’m excited about offering the stories they produce to more US publishers.”

SWNS offers 24/7 coverage via slick content feed

SWNS offers publishers a slick content hub where stories and assets can quickly be downloaded, and it offers multiple feed and technical integrations.

With newsroom costs under pressure, SWNS offers a cost-effective way to help publishers fill the content gap.

The company offers a range of different partnership models ranging from direct sell to revenue share, but all clients benefit from the following:

24/7 access to live news platform

Original stories produced by real journalists

Breaking story alerts, plus morning and afternoon story lists

Priority access to exclusive stories

Direct contact to the SWNS editorial team

Access to an extensive story archive

Use of the SWNS commission service for bespoke assignments.

SWNS commercial director Anderson Morgan said: “SWNS stories are fueling remarkable growth and revenue for the UK’s top media organisations. Now, we’re set on replicating this success in the US market.

“We are a dream come true for the right media org. With US mainstream media organisations changing their strategies and reorganising, there seems to be a need now more than ever for easy-to-use, safe and engaging content.

“US audiences have a clear appetite for the compelling stories SWNS delivers. The strong engagement we’re seeing from our current partners in this market only scratches the surface of what we can achieve.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog