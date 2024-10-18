National editors pay tribute to SWNS at 50: UK’s biggest independent news agency

Pictured left to right: Ian MacGregor, Paul Walters, Tony Gallagher, Andrew Young, Chris Evans, Martin Winter, Chris Pharo, Paul Ashton. Picture: SWNS

The editors of The Times and Telegraph were among those paying tribute to the UK’s largest independent news agency SWNS as it marked its 50th anniversary.

Both Times editor Tony Gallagher and Telegraph editor Chris Evans started their careers at the agency which began in Bristol and has since spread out across the UK and into the US.

Six serving and former national newspaper editors were among the 100 guests who gathered at a bar in the shadow St Brides Church on Fleet Street.

Gallagher, who worked at SWNS in 1988 and 1989, said: “The public don’t really know that they (SWNS) are now a mainstay for national newspapers with the vast variety of stories that they produce from all over Britain.

“And if it wasn’t for South West News, I think every newspaper would have large gaps in its pages every day. Which is a great tribute to you guys.

“I think it is the most brilliant crucible for young journalists. It was in the past, it is today.

“At The Times, we still send trainees down to Bristol to knock them into shape. And it is South West News that does all of that.

“The people that work with them, and adore them, know that really only the best people can survive and thrive at South West News.

“It’s a huge tribute to them that after so many years, it’s still prospering. And I hope will prosper into the future as well.”

Telegraph editor Evans was given his first job in journalism at the agency in the summer of 1992 and recalled working on major stories such as Charles and Camilla’s romance and the Fred and Rose West murders.

“They were great days”, he said. “On behalf of all of us, thank you very much from myself and the many other reporters.”

Dave Wooding from the Sunday Express was the other serving newspaper editor in attendance, along with former Sunday Telegraph editor Ian MacGregor, ex-Sun editor Stuart Higgins, and former Sunday Mirror editor Tina Weaver.

MacGregor, now editor emeritus at Telegraph Media Group, said: “I learnt so much at SWNS at the beginning of my career and it is great to see the organisation thriving all these years later.

“We now send Telegraph trainees to work with them for several months – which is always invaluable.”

Tina Weaver, who edited the Sunday Mirror for 11 years between 2001 and 2012, said: “The affection and admiration for SWNS runs deep.

“It isn’t just the journalism – it was the hunger to win and the business-savvy approach that led me to being a chief reporter on a national aged 23, just a year after leaving – and serves me well still today.

“It taught me never to work in a pack and to win – perhaps one of the reasons you churn out so many editors. May SWNS continue to thrive.”

All former and current SWNS staff who attended the 50th birthday event. Picture: SWNS

The business is still privately owned by Paul Walters, Andrew Young and managing director Martin Winter.

Its agency business has grown through the acquisition of several regional agencies, including Newsteam in Birmingham, Ross Parry in Leeds, Masons in Cambridge and National News in London.

The wider SWNS Media Group also includes PR business 72Point, market research panel OnePoll, creative design studio Oath, and commercial imagery business PinPep, which was acquired last year.

Paul Walters, who was a photographer at SWNS before becoming co-owner, said: “Andrew and I have been custodians of the business for around 35 years, and are proud to have home-grown some of the UK’s finest journalists.

“We thought it was time to celebrate and gather as many of the SWNS family as the next generation begins to pick up the reins.

“Throughout our history, we have invested in talent, recruited the best people in journalism, and constantly improved the ‘SWNS way’ with service, innovation and quality.

“SWNS intends to continue developing and delivering editorial services, building on the years of trusted journalism for another 50 years.”

South West News Service Bristol HQ in the 1990s

Andrew Young, SWNS editor-in-chief, said: “I was totally overwhelmed by the sheer number of talented journalists, and close friends, who came out to share our celebrations. I can’t thank you enough.

“I was a failed brewer, who joined South West News as a teaboy on £50 a week in the early 80s.

“It is where Paul Walters and I reconnected after growing up together in Belfast during the Troubles. What a team. What a lifelong friend.

“I will never be able to thank, the then-owners – John Roulston, Dave Thomas and Colin Shepherd – enough for taking me in and, particularly Tommo, for taking me under his wing.

“As Paul said, we have enjoyed every moment of building the business up since becoming partners/directors 35 years ago. I am full of pride for all who went on to ‘bigger and better’ things. I think we all have made a fair fist of it and should be very proud of what we have achieved.

“Managing director Martin Winter, who has helped us evolve and grow over the last 20 years, and his executive team, are now doing much of the heavy lifting. Here’s to the next 50.”

Winter described the secret to the company’s longevity and the culture of innovation, which has kept it relevant through decades of disruption in the news industry.

He told the event: “At our core has always been a real passion for original journalism and – above all – a great story. And doing it properly. That still gives us such a buzz and I’d like to think we have instilled that in everyone who has come through our doors.

“So what does the next 50 years hold? I don’t think anyone can predict that. Our current strategy involves investment in the US, broadcast, viral video and social media publishing.

“Very different to the last five decades, but still with those same principles at our core.

“And I sincerely hope that our future involves you guys. British news brands run deep in our DNA and the people in this room are testament to that. I hope that continues for many years to come.”

