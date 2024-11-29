Sardegna Live chooses MyType to transform digital journalism in Sardinia

Atex has announced its partnership with Sardegna Live, a prominent Sardinian news outlet and video production company. MyType brings cutting-edge digital content management (CMS) capabilities to Sardegna Live, enabling them to amplify their reach, enhance content creation, and foster deeper connections with their audience.

Since its inception in 2013, Sardegna Live has dedicated itself to sharing Sardinia’s cultural, anthropological, and historical richness while delivering 24/7 news coverage and professional video productions. With a strong digital presence across social media platforms, Sardegna Live has built a loyal and engaged audience.

Empowering Sardegna live through innovation

MyType, a CMS for Publishers, provides Sardegna Live with advanced tools for seamless content management and AI-powered features that streamline article creation, video integration, and audience engagement. The partnership marks a significant step in Sardegna Live’s vision to position itself as a leader in Sardinian and international journalism.

Roberto Tangianu, CEO of Sardegna Live, said: “From the very beginning, our goal has been to highlight everything happening in Sardinia, starting with culture, history, and popular traditions, and then focusing on daily news. Thanks to MyType’s support, we are able to create a global network capable of showcasing our work in an innovative, cutting-edge, and instantly readable way. This ensures that even ‘small’ but highly interesting stories can find their strength in the world of international news.”

Driving new initiatives and reader engagement

The partnership will introduce new editorial products and audience-focused initiatives, including tools that enable readers to report news and actively participate in event coverage. Sardegna Live plans to leverage MyType’s capabilities to deliver highly personalized and engaging content while fostering stronger relationships with their readers.

Sara Forni, AI Product Manager for MyType, said: “At MyType, our goal is to support media organizations in telling impactful stories while simplifying the technical aspects of journalism and streamlining repetitive tasks, thanks to AI tools integrated into the CMS, from translation to title suggestions. This partnership with Sardegna Live demonstrates our commitment to helping local newsrooms innovate and thrive. Together, we’re ensuring that Sardinia’s unique stories reach global audiences with immediacy and credibility.”

MyType’s platform will simplify Sardegna Live’s internal workflows, enhancing the productivity of their journalists and staff. Additionally, the intuitive system and cutting-edge tools will make the reading experience more interactive, creating value for audiences and stakeholders alike.

MyType is a revolutionary CMS for news website designed to transform the way newsrooms create, manage, and distribute content. With a mission to empower media organizations of all sizes, MyType streamlines operations and amplifies the reach of local journalism in the digital age.

Sardegna Live is a Sardinian-based news outlet and video production company that has been sharing the island’s cultural and historical narrative since 2013. With a focus on hyper-local reporting and video storytelling, Sardegna Live connects thousands of engaged readers and viewers across social platforms and beyond.

For more information, visit www.mytype.news or www.sardegnalive.net.

