News diary 14-20 July: MP in court on sexual assault charges, BBC Proms, Sycamore Gap sentencing

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Monday (July 14): Wes Streeting questioned on NHS 10-year plan; Abuse redress measure considered at Church of England General Synod; Donald Trump makes ‘major announcement’ on Russia.
Tuesday (July 15): Rachel Reeves delivers Mansion House speech; Financial Services Growth and Competitiveness Strategy published; Sentencing for pair guilty over Sycamore Gap tree felling.
Wednesday (July 16): UK inflation data; Liz Kendall questioned by MPs on DWP work after welfare reform bill votes; Employment tribunal for nurse who refused to share changing room with trans colleague.
Thursday (July 17): German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visits London to sign a bilateral cooperation treaty; UK employment and wage statistics; ‘Good Trouble Lives On’ anti-Trump protests across the US.
Friday (July 18): Court hearing for four people charged with terror offences over RAF Brize Norton vandalism; BBC Proms begins.
Saturday (July 19): National March for Palestine demonstration in London following Palestine Action proscription; Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois world heavyweight fight; First British and Irish Lions test against Australia.
Sunday (July 20): c2c services nationalised after Trenitalia contract expires.
Also look out for…
July 14
Sajid Javid at Covid inquiry hearing on the care sector
Court hearing for Patrick Spencer MP on sexual assault charges
EU trade ministers discuss US trade relations as countermeasures due
China hosts meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Council foreign ministers
July 15
Court hearing for man charged over Liverpool parade crash
Thames Water questioned by MPs on company finances and prospective takeover
Donald Trump addresses Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit
July 16
Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch at final PMQs before summer recess
UEFA European Women’s Championship quarterfinals
Largest piece of Mars on Earth goes under the hammer
July 17
Sentencing for three men guilty of ‘extreme right-wing activity’
G20 finance ministers’ meeting begins in South Africa
The Open begins
Queen Camilla turns 78
July 18
Friedrich Merz press conference on domestic and foreign policy issues
Germany hosts meeting of European interior ministers
Former MEP Nathan Gill in court on bribery charges
Royal International Air Tattoo begins
July 19
Keely Hodgkinson and Noah Lyles compete at Diamond League London meet
Manny Pacquiao comeback fight against Mario Barrios
Darwin200 expedition returns to Falmouth
July 20
Final round of The Open
Last Oasis show in Manchester
Key statistics, reports and results
July 14
China monthly trade data
IHS Markit/REC monthly report on jobs
July 15
China GDP and economic data
US consumer price index
EPI education gap report
Universal Credit statistics
BRC retail sales monitor
OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook
WHO/UNICEF stats on child immunisation coverage
OPEC oil market report
Results from: Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Blackrock, JPMorgan Chase, BNY Mellon, Barratt Developments, Ericsson
July 16
UK private rent and house prices
UK producer price index
Children’s social care statistics
EU foreign trade
Results from: Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, ASML, United Airlines, Johnson & Johnson, Alcoa
July 17
Ofcom Communications Market Report
HMRC figures on non-domiciled taxpayers in the UK
Home Office figures on football-related arrests
Early years provision annual statistics
Crown Prosecution Service quarterly performance figures
EU inflation
Results from: Frasers Group (Sports Direct), Netflix, Ocado, US Bancorp, TSMC, easyJet, SSE
July 18
US consumer sentiment index
Stellantis EGM
Results from: Burberry, 3M Company, Schlumberger
