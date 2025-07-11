News diary 14-20 July: MP in court on sexual assault charges, BBC Proms, Sycamore Gap sentencing

The stump of the famous Sycamore Gap tree. Picture: SunCity/Shutterstock

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Monday (July 14): Wes Streeting questioned on NHS 10-year plan; Abuse redress measure considered at Church of England General Synod; Donald Trump makes ‘major announcement’ on Russia.

Tuesday (July 15): Rachel Reeves delivers Mansion House speech; Financial Services Growth and Competitiveness Strategy published; Sentencing for pair guilty over Sycamore Gap tree felling.

Wednesday (July 16): UK inflation data; Liz Kendall questioned by MPs on DWP work after welfare reform bill votes; Employment tribunal for nurse who refused to share changing room with trans colleague.

Thursday (July 17): German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visits London to sign a bilateral cooperation treaty; UK employment and wage statistics; ‘Good Trouble Lives On’ anti-Trump protests across the US.

Friday (July 18): Court hearing for four people charged with terror offences over RAF Brize Norton vandalism; BBC Proms begins.

Saturday (July 19): National March for Palestine demonstration in London following Palestine Action proscription; Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois world heavyweight fight; First British and Irish Lions test against Australia.

Sunday (July 20): c2c services nationalised after Trenitalia contract expires.

Also look out for…

July 14

Sajid Javid at Covid inquiry hearing on the care sector

Court hearing for Patrick Spencer MP on sexual assault charges

EU trade ministers discuss US trade relations as countermeasures due

China hosts meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Council foreign ministers

July 15

Court hearing for man charged over Liverpool parade crash

Thames Water questioned by MPs on company finances and prospective takeover

Donald Trump addresses Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit

July 16

Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch at final PMQs before summer recess

UEFA European Women’s Championship quarterfinals

Largest piece of Mars on Earth goes under the hammer

July 17

Sentencing for three men guilty of ‘extreme right-wing activity’

G20 finance ministers’ meeting begins in South Africa

The Open begins

Queen Camilla turns 78

July 18

Friedrich Merz press conference on domestic and foreign policy issues

Germany hosts meeting of European interior ministers

Former MEP Nathan Gill in court on bribery charges

Royal International Air Tattoo begins

July 19

Keely Hodgkinson and Noah Lyles compete at Diamond League London meet

Manny Pacquiao comeback fight against Mario Barrios

Darwin200 expedition returns to Falmouth

July 20

Final round of The Open

Last Oasis show in Manchester

Key statistics, reports and results

July 14

China monthly trade data

IHS Markit/REC monthly report on jobs

July 15

China GDP and economic data

US consumer price index

EPI education gap report

Universal Credit statistics

BRC retail sales monitor

OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook

WHO/UNICEF stats on child immunisation coverage

OPEC oil market report

Results from: Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Blackrock, JPMorgan Chase, BNY Mellon, Barratt Developments, Ericsson

July 16

UK private rent and house prices

UK producer price index

Children’s social care statistics

EU foreign trade

Results from: Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, ASML, United Airlines, Johnson & Johnson, Alcoa

July 17

Ofcom Communications Market Report

HMRC figures on non-domiciled taxpayers in the UK

Home Office figures on football-related arrests

Early years provision annual statistics

Crown Prosecution Service quarterly performance figures

EU inflation

Results from: Frasers Group (Sports Direct), Netflix, Ocado, US Bancorp, TSMC, easyJet, SSE

July 18

US consumer sentiment index

Stellantis EGM

Results from: Burberry, 3M Company, Schlumberger

