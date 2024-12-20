Glide scores huge contract win as CMS provider for Arsenal FC

Glide Publishing Platform has been selected as the content management platform for Premier League football club Arsenal.
Glide adds Arsenal to the a roster of clients which includes Racing Post, Which?, Daily Mail and Sunday Times.
Arsenal has a global user base of super-engaged fans tracking the fortunes of the men’s, women’s, and youth teams.
The club’s channels carry news of all aspects of the club, including fixtures, signings, match reports, announcements, and merchandise and ticketing, provided by in-house teams of editorial and photographic staff managing content and publication using Glide CMS.
Glide CEO Denis Haman said: “Arsenal has embarked on one of the most ambitious and well-considered programs to strengthen and expand the deep connections with its supporter base that I have ever seen.
“It is a moment of incredible pride for us that a legendary club such as Arsenal has selected Glide CMS to be part of this new program, particularly because the Glide HQ is within cheering distance of the Emirates Stadium in north London.
“Together we share values to consistently place people at the heart of anything we do. Supporters flock to Arsenal.com as the direct source for news of the team they love, and I am delighted we can play a part in delivering to tens of millions of Gooners worldwide, what I am convinced will become a new benchmark for supporter experiences in any sport, anywhere.”
Glide CMS is a low-code cloud-native API-driven headless CMS specifically geared up for sports and entertainment.
As a SaaS platform, Glide combines enterprise scalability and robustness with unrivalled flexibility for product and content management.
Glide’s comprehensive set of features have been enhanced by safe use of GAIA, Glide AI Assistant, to make content easier to produce and manage.
The Glide platform features as standard a vast array of useful newsroom and content tools, such as Live Reporting, Digital Asset Management, and automated SEO, all improving content output, speeding workflows, and accelerating the pace of new launches and product development.
Glide is also available via the AWS Marketplace.
