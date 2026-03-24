Publishers don’t just need more traffic, they need a loyalty system

As search, social, and AI reshape discovery, publishers need to move beyond acquisition and design an audience engagement strategy that turns attention into repeat use, richer data, and more durable revenue.
Digital publishing still depends on discovery. But discovery is no longer a reliable business model. Reuters Institute reported in January that Google search traffic to more than 2,500 news sites fell 33% year on year, while media managers expect referrals from search to drop another 43% over the next three years. This is not a temporary wobble. It is structural.
The question for senior digital and product leaders is no longer how to recover every lost click. It is how to turn a greater share of the attention publishers still earn into repeat use, richer audience signal, and more resilient revenue.
New thinking about loyalty
That requires a different way of thinking about loyalty. In many news organisations, loyalty still sits in disconnected buckets: newsletters, subscriptions, registration, app notifications. Useful initiatives, but not yet a system. The publishers making the most progress treat loyalty as a product problem, instrumenting onboarding, registration, and retention as connected flows. They design for the second and third visit, not just the first, connecting discovery to registration, registration to habit, and habit to multiple forms of monetisation.
Publishing has something to learn from product companies. The lesson is not that a newsroom needs to become a software company. It is that repeat use must be designed. Product teams invest in onboarding, personalisation, lifecycle messaging, and continuous iteration. Publishers can apply the same discipline to follows, saves, alerts, logged-in experiences, topic personalisation, utility features, and app flows. A pageview is an event. A return habit is an asset.
Loyalty is not just about subscriptions. A stronger system also improves the economics of advertising and sponsorship. The Wall Street Journal/Barron’s Group says seven out of ten audience segments it sells are built or informed using first-party data, and advertisers using that data were 37% more likely to run another campaign. For publishers under pressure to prove performance, that is the point. Known audiences do more than convert readers; they create more valuable, better-measured inventory for brands.
Turning content into product experiences
One manifestation of this strategy is the extension of content into product experiences. Consider Good Housekeeping UK. Rather than treating a 4,000-plus recipe archive as a library to browse, the brand extended it into a dedicated cooking product with swipe-to-discover browsing, step-by-step Cooking Mode, personalised recommendations, saved lists, and editorially managed collections.
Editors manage collections through an editorial CMS, with updates syncing directly into the app. The important move was not simply launching an app. It was extending editorial content into a more useful, repeatable product experience, creating more reasons to return and more moments where value can be exchanged.
Build where it creates advantage
As AI lowers the barrier to building custom systems, more teams will assemble their own stacks and prototype new experiences. The opportunity is real, but so is the risk of misdirected effort.
Competitive advantage rarely, if ever, comes from rebuilding the publishing foundation. It comes from what is built on top: registration journeys, personalisation layers, saved-content systems, mobile utilities, sponsor touchpoints, and new loyalty mechanics.
That is why the platform argument matters. WordPress remains the most widely used CMS on the web and is open source, which helps explain the depth of its ecosystem. Used well, it provides a strong publishing core and a controlled source of truth for content and metadata. That becomes critical as publishers extend into apps and other channels.
For enterprise publishers, that is the appeal of platforms like WordPress VIP: strong publishing fundamentals, with room to integrate and extend rather than reinvent the basics.
This also changes the role of partners. Publishers do not just need a CMS implementation or another audience-growth tactic. They need teams that understand high-velocity publishing operations and product-led retention at the same time. Few teams operate deeply in both, but that blend is increasingly required.
Discovery still matters, but it is no longer the strategy. It now sits at the top of the system, not at the centre of the business model. The publishers that win will not be those chasing pageviews. They will be those that turn more moments of attention into durable relationships, then monetise those relationships across subscriptions, advertising, sponsorship, and commerce.
For a deeper look at how publishers are rethinking traffic, trust, and revenue in 2026, download the 36-page white paper co-developed by Fueled and WordPress VIP.
From Pageviews to Product provides an in-depth action plan explaining how publishers and news media can thrive as traffic, trust and revenue rewire in 2026.
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