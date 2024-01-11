Free virtual event offers insights into power of WordPress for Enterprise

Wordpress for Enterprise - free virtual event

Speakers from The Times and Google will feature at an online event providing insight into how enterprise organisations can harness the power of WordPress.

WordPress for Enterprise takes place on 18 January and is organised by enterprise WordPress agencies Big Bite and Human Made.

The event aims to highlight the power of the open-source content management platform and explain how global organisations are utilising it to achieve great things. It will include speakers from a number of high profile companies including The Times, PMC, and Google, as well as prominent names from within the WordPress industry including WordPress VIP, as well as Big Bite and Human Made.

There will also be a discussion on the recently published State of Enterprise WordPress research project, spearheaded by Big Bite, with explorations of how enterprise WordPress users view the platform.

Over the course of six sessions, the audience will hear how WordPress has enabled enterprise brands to do incredible things on the web, driving engagement and increasing revenue.

Topics include security, performance, editorial optimisation, AI, and how open source is making a difference in the enterprise setting.

Speaking about the event, Sarah McCormick, COO at Big Bite said: “We’re huge advocates of WordPress as a scalable publishing tool for global newsrooms and enterprise organisations, and we’ve seen some outstanding results with our clients including The Times, Amnesty International and New York Post”.

Alex Aspinall, marketing director at Human Made, also added: “WordPress performs incredibly well at scale, delivering incredible ROI and facilitating some of the best user experiences on the web. But it sometimes feels like this is one of tech’s best-kept secrets.

“We’re aiming to change that with this event – kickstarting the process of sharing some of the success stories made possible by WordPress”.

The event kicks off at 2pm GMT/9am ET, on 18 January 2024.

The virtual event is free to attend – registration is available at the event page.



