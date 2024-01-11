View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

In association with Big Bite
  1. Partner Content
  2. Press Release
January 11, 2024

Free virtual event offers insights into power of WordPress for Enterprise

Virtual event on 18 January offers WordPress insights from The Times, Google and others.

By Press Gazette

Wordpress for Enterprise - free virtual event
Wordpress for Enterprise - free virtual event

Speakers from The Times and Google will feature at an online event providing insight into how enterprise organisations can harness the power of WordPress.

WordPress for Enterprise takes place on 18 January and is organised by enterprise WordPress agencies Big Bite and Human Made.

The event aims to highlight the power of the open-source content management platform and explain how global organisations are utilising it to achieve great things. It will include speakers from a number of high profile companies including The Times, PMC, and Google, as well as prominent names from within the WordPress industry including WordPress VIP, as well as Big Bite and Human Made.

There will also be a discussion on the recently published State of Enterprise WordPress research project, spearheaded by Big Bite, with explorations of how enterprise WordPress users view the platform.

Over the course of six sessions, the audience will hear how WordPress has enabled enterprise brands to do incredible things on the web, driving engagement and increasing revenue.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Topics include security, performance, editorial optimisation, AI, and how open source is making a difference in the enterprise setting.

Speaking about the event, Sarah McCormick, COO at Big Bite said: “We’re huge advocates of WordPress as a scalable publishing tool for global newsrooms and enterprise organisations, and we’ve seen some outstanding results with our clients including The Times, Amnesty International and New York Post”.

Alex Aspinall, marketing director at Human Made, also added: “WordPress performs incredibly well at scale, delivering incredible ROI and facilitating some of the best user experiences on the web. But it sometimes feels like this is one of tech’s best-kept secrets.

“We’re aiming to change that with this event – kickstarting the process of sharing some of the success stories made possible by WordPress”.

The event kicks off at 2pm GMT/9am ET, on 18 January 2024.

The virtual event is free to attend – registration is available at the event page.

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor