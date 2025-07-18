Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. News
July 18, 2025

News diary 21-27 July: Trump visits Scotland, Women’s Euros final, Oasis at Wembley

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Donald Trump on a golf course wearing a Make America Great Again Hat doing a thumbs up gesture
Donald Trump watches the action on course during the opening day of the Ricoh Women's British Open in 2015 at Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire, Scotland. Picture: Shutterstock/Christian David Cooksey

Leading the week

Parliament may be heading into recess, but there’s still plenty of news next week. We could get the launch of the second phase of the government’s pensions review as soon as Monday, after Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall promised more pensions news before the House rises for the summer break. We’re also keeping an eye out for a potential visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sign the trade deal agreed in May.

Monday (July 21): Keir Starmer questioned by Liaison Committee; High Court hearing in Palestine Action proscription challenge; Water Commission expected to publish final report.

Tuesday (July 22): Rachel Reeves and Andrew Bailey appear before Parliamentary committees as monthly public sector finance stats published; New immigration and visa reforms take effect; England face Italy in Women’s Euros semifinal.

Wednesday (July 23): ICJ issues opinion on states’ obligations on climate change; Google and Tesla results; England begin fourth Test match against India.

Thursday (July 24): Jay Slater inquest continues; EU-China summit in Beijing; Centrica, EDF and Repsol results.

Friday (July 25): Donald Trump begins five-day visit to Scotland; Resident doctors’ strike begins; Ofcom deadline for Protection of Children Codes.

Saturday (July 26): British and Irish Lions second Test against Australia; Penultimate stage in the Tour de France.

Sunday (July 27): Women’s Euros final; Tour de France final stage in Paris; Belgium Grand Prix.

Also look out for…

July 21

BMA opens strike ballot for senior doctors

Omagh Bombing Inquiry hearings continue

Virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group

Ed Miliband at DESNZ committee session

July 22

ECHR rules on government response to ISC report on Russian interference

Leadership vote at Warwickshire Council following Reform group leader resignation

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Newmarket

20 years ago: Jean Charles de Menezes shot dead by Met Police

July 23

Supreme Court judgment in Libor rigging case

Emmanuel Macron and Friedrich Merz meet in Berlin

MLS All-Star game featuring Lionel Messi

July 24

Special council meeting on Edinburgh tourist tax

Quarterly update on crime in England and Wales

ECB interest rate decision

July 25

‘Tramline’ trader sentenced for investment fraud

East Midlands Airport sentenced over pollution

First of seven Oasis gigs at Wembley

July 26

Recall election for Taiwanese opposition party members

Viktor Orban speech to annual Tusványos event

World Artificial Intelligence Conference

World Aquatics Championships pool competition begins

July 27

Vladimir Putin traditionally attends Day of the Russian Navy parade

North Korea Victory Day

Israeli Knesset summer session ends

Key statistics, reports and results

July 21

Rightmove house price index

China loan prime rate

Results from: Ryanair, Verizon

July 22

HMRC tax receipts and National Insurance contributions

Quarterly homelessness statistics

IEA quarterly gas report

Results from: General Motors, Halliburton, Unicredit, Coca-Cola

July 23

ONS data on families and households 2024

Police workforce numbers

Results from: Google, Tesla, Heathrow, Iberdrola, IBM, JD Wetherspoon

July 24

Police use of firearms 2024/25

NHS workforce statistics

SMMT automotive production figures

UK flash PMI

IEA report on coal

South Korea Q2 GDP

Turkey interest rate decision

Results from: Centrica, EDF, Repsol, TotalEnergies, LVMH, Vodafone, BT Group, Lloyds Banking Group, Reach, ITV, Getlink, Fujitsu

July 25

UK retail sales figures

GfK consumer confidence barometer

Russia interest rate decision Results from: NatWest, Volkswagen, Rightmove

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

