News diary 21-27 July: Trump visits Scotland, Women’s Euros final, Oasis at Wembley

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Parliament may be heading into recess, but there’s still plenty of news next week. We could get the launch of the second phase of the government’s pensions review as soon as Monday, after Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall promised more pensions news before the House rises for the summer break. We’re also keeping an eye out for a potential visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sign the trade deal agreed in May.
Monday (July 21): Keir Starmer questioned by Liaison Committee; High Court hearing in Palestine Action proscription challenge; Water Commission expected to publish final report.
Tuesday (July 22): Rachel Reeves and Andrew Bailey appear before Parliamentary committees as monthly public sector finance stats published; New immigration and visa reforms take effect; England face Italy in Women’s Euros semifinal.
Wednesday (July 23): ICJ issues opinion on states’ obligations on climate change; Google and Tesla results; England begin fourth Test match against India.
Thursday (July 24): Jay Slater inquest continues; EU-China summit in Beijing; Centrica, EDF and Repsol results.
Friday (July 25): Donald Trump begins five-day visit to Scotland; Resident doctors’ strike begins; Ofcom deadline for Protection of Children Codes.
Saturday (July 26): British and Irish Lions second Test against Australia; Penultimate stage in the Tour de France.
Sunday (July 27): Women’s Euros final; Tour de France final stage in Paris; Belgium Grand Prix.
Also look out for…
July 21
BMA opens strike ballot for senior doctors
Omagh Bombing Inquiry hearings continue
Virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group
Ed Miliband at DESNZ committee session
July 22
ECHR rules on government response to ISC report on Russian interference
Leadership vote at Warwickshire Council following Reform group leader resignation
King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Newmarket
20 years ago: Jean Charles de Menezes shot dead by Met Police
July 23
Supreme Court judgment in Libor rigging case
Emmanuel Macron and Friedrich Merz meet in Berlin
MLS All-Star game featuring Lionel Messi
July 24
Special council meeting on Edinburgh tourist tax
Quarterly update on crime in England and Wales
ECB interest rate decision
July 25
‘Tramline’ trader sentenced for investment fraud
East Midlands Airport sentenced over pollution
First of seven Oasis gigs at Wembley
July 26
Recall election for Taiwanese opposition party members
Viktor Orban speech to annual Tusványos event
World Artificial Intelligence Conference
World Aquatics Championships pool competition begins
July 27
Vladimir Putin traditionally attends Day of the Russian Navy parade
North Korea Victory Day
Israeli Knesset summer session ends
Key statistics, reports and results
July 21
Rightmove house price index
China loan prime rate
Results from: Ryanair, Verizon
July 22
HMRC tax receipts and National Insurance contributions
Quarterly homelessness statistics
IEA quarterly gas report
Results from: General Motors, Halliburton, Unicredit, Coca-Cola
July 23
ONS data on families and households 2024
Police workforce numbers
Results from: Google, Tesla, Heathrow, Iberdrola, IBM, JD Wetherspoon
July 24
Police use of firearms 2024/25
NHS workforce statistics
SMMT automotive production figures
UK flash PMI
IEA report on coal
South Korea Q2 GDP
Turkey interest rate decision
Results from: Centrica, EDF, Repsol, TotalEnergies, LVMH, Vodafone, BT Group, Lloyds Banking Group, Reach, ITV, Getlink, Fujitsu
July 25
UK retail sales figures
GfK consumer confidence barometer
Russia interest rate decision Results from: NatWest, Volkswagen, Rightmove
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog