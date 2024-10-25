Guardian Media Group journalists back strike in indicative vote on Tortoise Observer bid

The latest Observer front page for 13 October 2024

Guardian and Observer journalists have voted in favour of possible strike action in protest at proposals to sell The Observer to Tortoise Media.

The combined NUJ chapel has already passed a no-confidence motion in the board of the Scott Trust in protest at the Observer sale plan.

According to the NUJ, an “overwhelming” 93% of the group’s journalists, on a turnout of 70%, indicated their willingness to take strike action and 96% voted in favour of action short of a strike.

The union says it has now informed GMG of its intention to formally ballot members for industrial action.

The union said: “The resounding decision is in opposition to the proposed sale of The Observer and follows confirmation by the Guardian Media Group last month that it is engaged in exclusive talks with Tortoise Media.”

At a meeting of the NUJ Guardian & Observer chapel on 24 October, representatives agreed a formal postal ballot process should now proceed, with journalists urged to vote yes to participating in industrial action.

According to the NUJ: “Journalists are agreed that they have no choice but to consider industrial action to protect the much-loved title and its role providing valued journalism within the media landscape.

“No engagement with journalists or the NUJ was sought prior to negotiations by GMG and the union has voiced its deep-rooted concerns over the viability of the title and journalists’ jobs if it is sold to James Harding’s startup. The company, not yet profitable, has pledged £20m capital investment with plans to implement a paywall if the bid is accepted.”

NUJ general secretary Michelle Stanistreet said: “Journalists are resolute in their opposition to the Observer sale for reasons understood by its readers, many of whom have indicated their support for members.

“The hurried decision to pursue talks without prior engagement with the very journalists who ensure the title’s success is shocking and ill-judged, but reps are committed to resolving the dispute and stress there is still time to avoid industrial action. There must now be an end to transfer talks and a willingness by the Scott Trust to demonstrate its commitment to the Observer.”

Earlier this week former Observer editor Roger Alton gave his blessing to the Tortoise Media bid.

He said: “Clearly the Scott Trust, owners of the Guardian, wants to wash its hands of the Obs, which it has always seemed to view as an unwanted and charismatic neighbour arriving at a sedate family dinner. In my view, Tortoise would clearly be an ideal new owner. It too has a proud record in major campaigns, its journalism is widely admired, its podcasts pioneering too.”

