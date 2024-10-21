Tortoise is ‘ideal owner’ for Observer says former editor Roger Alton

Former Observer editor Roger Alton has given his backing to Tortoise Media‘s bid to buy his old title.

Alton was one of three former Observer editors to accuse Guardian Media Group owner the Scott Trust of abrogating its responsibilities to the title by putting it up for sale.

But writing to Press Gazette, Alton has made clear that he supports Tortoise Media’s bid. Meanwhile, the NUJ is currently balloting Guardian and Observer staff over potential strike action in protest against the deal.

The 70 Observer journalists who would transfer across to Tortoise have concerns about job security working for a stand-alone title.

Related

Roger Alton: Tortoise would offer Observer ‘a massive new shot in the arm’

Alton writes: “I had the great privilege of editing the paper for nearly a decade from 1998 (though I had also spent a fantastic few months working there as a teenager in the 1960s, which convinced me that this was the life everybody should want, and that newspapers were the lifeblood of a healthy society).

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

“So I feel great loyalty and affection for the paper, which is after all the oldest Sunday paper in the world (b 1791) and has not just been responsible for some of the bravest and best campaigns of recent years, but is also a source of great fun and entertainment and some of the best writing around.

“This is why I am so cheered by the arrival of Tortoise media. Clearly the Scott Trust, owners of the Guardian, wants to wash its hands of the Obs, which it has always seemed to view as an unwanted and charismatic neighbour arriving at a sedate family dinner.

“In my view, Tortoise would clearly be an ideal new owner. It too has a proud record in major campaigns, its journalism is widely admired, its podcasts pioneering too. And it has on its staff some of the best journalists in the country. It is also utterly committed to preserving the newspaper as a print product, as well as developing a substantial digital presence.

“My belief is that Tortoise would not just be an ideal custodian of the traditions and qualities of the Observer, but would also, as a highly-skilled multi-media organisation, offer a massive new shot in the arm.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog