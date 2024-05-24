General election 2024 press endorsements: Telegraph first out the gate with Tory support

Cropped version of The Daily Telegraph front page on 23 May 2024, the day after Rishi Sunak called the general election

The Telegraph became the first out of the gates with its endorsement for the 2024 general election just hours after Rishi Sunak announced when the UK would be going to the polls.

The Telegraph called the Conservatives “by far the better option for Britain”.

The endorsement continues its track record of being the only newspaper to have endorsed the Conservatives at every general election since 1945.

We will update this page as more endorsements come in. If we miss any, please get in touch at charlotte.tobitt@pressgazette.co.uk.

The Telegraph: Conservative endorsement

The Telegraph’s endorsement of the Conservatives was published online less than three hours after Sunak announced the election date on Wednesday.

The newspaper said: “The unarguable truth facing voters is that they face a straight choice between Sir Keir and Mr Sunak. It is similarly unarguable that a Labour government might well bring change, but it will not be of the good kind.

“Labour would tax more, regulate more, be weaker in defence of the national interest and be far more relaxed about mass migration and the excesses of green ideologues.

“The Tories can hardly claim that their own record is unblemished in any of these areas. But the party must now pull together behind the Prime Minister and hammer home the message that the situation will be much worse if Sir Keir enters No 10.”

Although The Daily Telegraph’s print front page the day after the announcement splashed on the pun “Things can only get wetter” in reference to Sunak’s speech in the rain with the New Labour anthem “Things Can Only Get Better” blaring in the background, the front page analysis nonetheless maintained his “message came across loud and clear”.

Election night 2024: How broadcasters plan to report results

Daily Telegraph front page on 23 May 2024, the day after Rishi Sunak called the general election

