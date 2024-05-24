View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. Publishers
  2. National Newspapers
May 24, 2024

General election 2024 press endorsements: Telegraph first out the gate with Tory support

Round-up of newspaper endorsements for the 2024 general election as they come in.

By Charlotte Tobitt

Cropped version of The Daily Telegraph front page on 23 May 2024, the day after Rishi Sunak called the general election
Cropped version of The Daily Telegraph front page on 23 May 2024, the day after Rishi Sunak called the general election

The Telegraph became the first out of the gates with its endorsement for the 2024 general election just hours after Rishi Sunak announced when the UK would be going to the polls.

The Telegraph called the Conservatives “by far the better option for Britain”.

The endorsement continues its track record of being the only newspaper to have endorsed the Conservatives at every general election since 1945.

We will update this page as more endorsements come in. If we miss any, please get in touch at charlotte.tobitt@pressgazette.co.uk.

The Telegraph: Conservative endorsement

The Telegraph’s endorsement of the Conservatives was published online less than three hours after Sunak announced the election date on Wednesday.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

The newspaper said: “The unarguable truth facing voters is that they face a straight choice between Sir Keir and Mr Sunak. It is similarly unarguable that a Labour government might well bring change, but it will not be of the good kind.

Content from our partners
New technology from EX.CO helps publishers double on-site video revenue
New technology from EX.CO helps publishers double on-site video revenue
Dominic Ponsford
Five ways to fail in media job interviews
Five ways to fail in media job interviews
Amanda Kavanagh
How Germany's Ippen.Media mastered content planning across 86 newsrooms
How Germany’s Ippen.Media mastered content planning across 86 newsrooms
Desk-Net

“Labour would tax more, regulate more, be weaker in defence of the national interest and be far more relaxed about mass migration and the excesses of green ideologues.

“The Tories can hardly claim that their own record is unblemished in any of these areas. But the party must now pull together behind the Prime Minister and hammer home the message that the situation will be much worse if Sir Keir enters No 10.”

Although The Daily Telegraph’s print front page the day after the announcement splashed on the pun “Things can only get wetter” in reference to Sunak’s speech in the rain with the New Labour anthem “Things Can Only Get Better” blaring in the background, the front page analysis nonetheless maintained his “message came across loud and clear”.

Election night 2024: How broadcasters plan to report results

Daily Telegraph front page on 23 May 2024, the day after Rishi Sunak called the general election
Daily Telegraph front page on 23 May 2024, the day after Rishi Sunak called the general election

Topics in this article : ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor