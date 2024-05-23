Election night 2024: How broadcasters plan to report results

Sky News team for covering the 2024 general election. Picture: Sky News

Sky News is the first broadcaster to announce its plans for covering the 4 July UK general election night and results.

Chief presenter Kay Burley will anchor Election Night Live, the overnight results programme, from a “360-degree immersive studio” normally used by Sky Sports shows like Monday Night Football.

Burley will be covering her 12th UK general election – her first was the election of Margaret Thatcher in 1979.

She will be joined by political editor Beth Rigby, Sunday show presenter Sir Trevor Phillips and data and economics editor Ed Conway who will provide analysis and predictions using 3D graphics.

Mayor of Greater Manchester and former Labour MP Andy Burnham will join former MSP and leader of the Scottish Conservatives Baroness Ruth Davidson to provide guest analysis. Davidson recently joined Rigby as co-hosts for a new Sky News podcast, Electoral Dysfunction, also with Labour MP Jess Phillips.

Professor Michael Thrasher will lead the Sky News psephology team, as he has at every election since 1989.

From 7am the following day, lead politics presenter Sophy Ridge, host of Sky’s Politics, will report live from Westminster joined by deputy political editor Sam Coates and Sky News contributor Adam Boulton.

Sky News executive chairman David Rhodes said: “We saw a tremendous response to our coverage of this month’s local elections—and we’ll have much, much more to offer at this UK general election, with the most experienced team, plus the most comprehensive data and analysis, presented online and on TV from the most state-of-the-art studio in the country.

“Our political team is the best in the business—Kay, Sophy, Beth, Trevor, Ed, Sam, and more are ready to bring audiences the full story, first.”

Press Gazette has asked the other leading broadcasters what their general election plans are and will update this page as they get back to us.

