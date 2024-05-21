Matt Chorley leaves The Times for BBC 5 Live

Matt Chorley. Picture: BBC

Matt Chorley is leaving The Times and Times Radio after more than eight years to join BBC Radio 5 Live ahead of the next general election.

The news came a day after it was revealed Andrew Neil will join Times Radio, which is billing itself as the “Election Station”, in September.

Chorley’s current Times Radio slot is 10am to 1pm each weekday, in a show that proclaims to be “politics without the boring bits”. Neil will take on the 1pm slot on Mondays to Thursdays from 9 September.

The BBC said Chorley will present a political show each weekday afternoon from September but did not a time or start date.

Related

Chorley said: “I can’t quite believe it. It’s exactly 20 years since this Somerset boy arrived in London with his three A Levels, 100 words per minute shorthand, a vast collection of Elton John records and a dream. But I could never have dreamt that one day I’d make it to the actual BBC, and in a huge general election year too.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

“Over the years I’ve been able to interview at least six of the people who’ve spent varying amounts of time as prime minister, and plenty more who have tried. Now I can’t wait to also hear from the people with better stories, ideas and jokes – the 5 Live audience. Bringing them into the heart of Westminster, and getting out across the whole country, to tell the story of what Britain wants, and how it might get it.

“So please, when you come to make the big decision this autumn, Vote 5 Live. My name’s Matt Chorley, and I approve this message.”

Matt Chorley to bring ‘different perspective’ to BBC

Chorley, formerly Mail Online political editor, joined The Times in late 2015 to edit its Red Box political section and newsletter, later hosting its podcast.

He has been part of the Times Radio line-up since it launched in June 2021 and his show was expanded from four to five days a week after its first year. He also writes a weekly column for The Times.

The BBC promised Chorley, who is also a stand-up comedian, will offer a “different perspective to the current national political commentary and coverage”.

BBC Radio 5 Live controller Heidi Dawson said: “This is a monumental year for news and politics in the UK and across the world… At a time when political engagement is more important than ever, this show will offer a unique opportunity for audiences to gain insight into the decisions shaping their lives. Matt has a unique talent that makes politics relevant, engaging and funny.”

On Monday News UK announced former Sunday Times editor and BBC political interviewer Andrew Neil will join Times Radio to present a “new agenda-setting daily news programme focussing on the UK and US election, with debates, interviews with high-profile politicians and news-makers, and Andrew’s must-listen take on the day’s political events”.

Programme director Tim Levell said: “Andrew is indelibly associated with elections in the minds of the UK public. There is no one better to turn to for the authoritative take on both the UK and US elections. His interviews will be unmissable. His analysis will be peerless.

“As Times Radio expands its coverage during the election period, having Andrew Neil at 1pm will make Times Radio the must-listen destination on the dial.”

Andrew Neil during his interview with then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak on GB News on 16 June 2021. Picture: GB News/Screenshot

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog