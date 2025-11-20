UK public service journalism heroes recognised at British Journalism Awards

Six outstanding examples of public service journalism have been recognised in the final shortlist for the 2025 British Journalism Awards.
The Public Service prize, presented by Press Gazette in association with the Journalists’ Charity, recognises British journalism which has had an impact and been a force for good.
This year’s shortlisted publications are: the Daily Express, Eastern Eye, The i Newspaper, Financial Times, The Guardian and The Standard.
The main finalists for this year’s British Journalism Awards were announced on 23 October.
And the shortlist for News Provider of the Year followed a week later.
The winners will be announced at a gala dinner hosted by Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine at London’s Hilton Bankside on Thursday 11 December.
There is no shortlist for Journalist of the Year and the Marie Colvin Award (the winners will be announced on the night).
Public Service Journalism is one of four premier awards announced at the end of the night. The others are: Scoop of the Year, Journalist of the Year and News Provider of the Year.
British Journalism Awards Public Service shortlist, sponsored by the Journalists’ Charity
Joe Duggan – The i Paper – Stonemasons and silicosis
The i Paper’s revelations around stone masons suffering from deadly lung disease after installing quartz kitchen worktops have led to new safety guidance and discussions at minister level about tougher government regulations.
Henry Dyer, Rob Evans, Rowena Mason, Michael Goodier, David Conn and Ana Lucía González Paz – The Guardian – The Lords Debate
Across 36 pieces The Lords Debate exposed serious questions about accountability in the UK’s second chamber. Six official investigations have been launched, two of which have already found against the individuals involved.
David Cohen – The Standard – Dispossessed Fund
As The Standard launched its latest campaign Destination Unknown (addressing youth unemployment), it marked 15 years since launching the Dispossessed Fund. The Standard has raised £60m across 30 campaigns for London’s most vulnerable residents.
Barnie Choudhury – Eastern Eye – Campaign against judicial secrecy
After a five-year long campaign against judicial secrecy, Barnie Choudhury forced the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) to disclose confidential recruitment materials. He also won a tribunal case that exposed unlawful FOIA exemptions and revealed how the JAC misled a tribunal and how judges feared retaliation.
Madison Marriage – Financial Times – My brother, the NHS and the inquest into a needless death
Through coverage of a personal, family tragedy, Madison Marriage exposed failures in the NHS 111 system which has prompted a charity scheme reminding healthcare professionals of their legal duty to dispense medication in emergencies.
Dan Dove, Hanna Geissler – Daily Express – Give Us Our Last Rights
Years of campaigning from the Daily Express reached fruition as the UK gave terminally ill adults the right to choose assisted dying. Sponsor of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill Kim Leadbeater said: “[The Express] have put the voices of terminally ill people at the heart of this debate. And I have tried to follow their lead in doing exactly the same.”
