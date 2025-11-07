British Journalism Awards News Provider of the Year 2025 shortlist

Press Gazette is proud to announce the shortlist for the British Journalism Awards news provider of the year, sponsored by People’s Postcode Lottery.
The prize is given to the news outlet judged to have provided the best public interest journalism over the last year. It is open to news channels, broadcast news strands/series, newspapers, magazines and websites.
The judges were looking for revelation, journalistic rigour and impact.
The shortlist was arrived at following a round of voting involving all 70 British Journalism Awards judges who were able to look at the submitted entries and also take into account the published shortlist for the other categories.
The shortlisted news providers (and some of their highlights from the last year) are as follows:
British Journalism Awards News Provider of the Year finalists 2025
Channel 4 News
The programme’s seven-year investigation into serial abuser John Smyth ultimately led to the unprecedented resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.
Paraic O’Brien was was one of the first Western TV journalists to report from inside the new Syria following the collapse of the Assad regime, with one of his first dispatches from the notorious Sednaya Prison. And Channel 4 News broke new ground with Gaza coverage which featured a 50-minute news special narrated by colleague Yousef Hammash who told his own story after being forced to flee the territory in May last year.
Financial Times
Scoops included revealing Boston Consulting Group’s work modelling the costs of “relocating” Palestinians from Gaza and a report of Donald Trump’s fiery call with Denmark’s prime minister over the US president’s desire to take over Greenland.
The title also conducted an investigation into what appears to be a systematic policy of Russian executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war.
The Guardian
Emma Graham-Harrison’s analysis exposed how Israel withheld aid and Lorenzo Tondo and Alessio Mamo’s aerial reportage combined visual and narrative power to capture Gaza’s destruction. Malak A Tantesh, still just 20 years old, reported courageously from inside Gaza.
Mark Townsend’s account of the massacre at Sudan’s Zamzam camp exposed an ethnic slaughter largely ignored in the West. And a year-long undercover investigation into “cash for access” in the House of Lords exposed peers allegedly exploiting their positions for financial gain.
The i Paper
In August, The i Paper revealed that the Government’s homelessness minister, Rushanara Ali, had hiked rents on a property she owned just weeks after her previous tenants moved out, prompting her resignation. The title revealed the Trump administration (via Elon Musk’s DOGE) had cut funding to a department at Yale University responsible for tracking Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, prompting a U-turn.
And the Save Britain’s Rivers campaign scored a major victory when it was announced that Ofwat was to be scrapped entirely following a government review.
Sky News
Tom Cheshire’s exclusive on a self-declared whites-only town in Arkansas drew eight million views and Yalda Hakim’s interview with Pakistan’s defence minister warning of “all-out war” if India launched air strikes sparked international debate.
The data and forensics team investigated the deaths of aid workers and the IDF’s illegal use of a civilian ambulance. Sophy Ridge’s unprecedented access inside Preston prison revealed a justice system in crisis and Sky exposed how Capture – the Post Office IT system before Horizon – was not fit for purpose.
The Times and Sunday Times
The revelation that the parents of a child with special educational needs had been arrested after complaining about their daughter’s school in a WhatsApp group led to headlines around the world. Transport Secretary Louise Haigh resigned from government after The Times revealed that she had been convicted of fraud.
The Sunday Times highlighted the dangerous decline in vaccine uptake by parents that has left a generation of children unprotected.
The rest of the shortlists for the British Journalism Awards 2025 can be found here.
The winners will be announced at a gala dinner hosted by Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine at London’s Hilton Bankside on Thursday 11 December.
