August 18, 2025

Future of Media Technology Conference 2025: Full line-up

Press Gazette Future of Media Technology Conference and Awards return to London on 11 September.

By Press Gazette

Press Gazette editor-in-chief Dominic Ponsford interviews Future chief executive Jon Steinberg at the start of the 2023 Future of Media Technology Conference. Picture: ASV Photography Ltd for Press Gazette

Press Gazette’s fourth Future of Media Technology Conference and Awards return on 11 September to the Hilton Bankside hotel in London.

The event features a packed programme of discussions, publisher success stories from around the world and networking opportunities.

The conference takes place during the day with the Future of Media Awards following in the evening.

Around 600 media industry leaders drawn across specialist, consumer and business publishing are expected to attend across the day.

Press Gazette editor-in-chief Dominic Ponsford said: “This annual conference and awards has become a festival celebrating new revenue strategies and success stories from across the world of online news publishing. It is a hot ticket for anyone who cares deeply about the future of quality journalism in the digital age.”

Conference sessions will include coveraage of: Winning video strategies for publishers, latest adtech insights and how to survive and thrive amid huge AI disruption.

Arc XP and the Washington Post will explain how they are using AI to create new revenue tools which are helping to fund journalism.

Finland-based Alma Media will showcase AI-powered technology which transformed their paywall strategy.

And US-based O’Reilly Media will explain how it is deploying AI and also robustly leading the charge against unauthorised bots and scrapers.

Future of Media Technology Conference speakers include:

The Economist president – Luke Bradley-Jones

Arc XP president – Matt Monahan

The Independent chief revenue officer – Andy Morley

Reach chief technology officer – Terry Hornsby

Financial Times director of consumer revenue – Fiona Spooner

Managing director of Full Fat Things – Stewart Robinson

Q5 media lead – Connie Krarup

Sky News UK managing director – Jonathan Levy

BBC News executive editor for growth – Jonny McGuigan

Former Which? editor – Richard Headland

DoubleVerify SVP of publisher solutions – David Goddard

The Telegraph chief commercial officer – Karen Eccles

The Guardian chief advertising officer – Imogen Fox

Pink News chief revenue officer – Caroline Fenner

Livescore vice president of products – Pietro Lamber

Times deputy head of digital – Anna Sbuttoni

Openweb director of publisher development – Tom Rolfe

Admiral CEO – Dan Rua

Bauer Media audience director – Stuart Forrest

Daily Mail director of SEO and editorial e-commerce – Carly Steven

PA Media product development director – Martin Ashplant

Director at FT Strategies – Adriana Whiteley

AI lead at FT Strategies – Sam Gould

Alma Media VP of content business – Johanna Suhonen

VP of global sales and marketing at Mather – Ariel Burkett

Product manager at O’Reilly Media – Julie Barond

Lucky Ganasekera – co-founder and CEO at Miso

The Future of Media Awards dinner is being held at the same venue.

Presented by comedian Robin Morgan, this event celebrates the best websites, newsletters, podcasts, digital storytelling and innovation at news publishers around the world. Full list of Future of Media Awards finalists for 2025.

Future of Media Awards website of the year winners the FT with host Robin Morgan

Tickets for the Future of Media Technology conference are: £395+VAT.

Tickets for the Future of Media awards dinner are: £200+VAT.

