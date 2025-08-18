Future of Media Technology Conference 2025: Full line-up

Press Gazette’s fourth Future of Media Technology Conference and Awards return on 11 September to the Hilton Bankside hotel in London.
The event features a packed programme of discussions, publisher success stories from around the world and networking opportunities.
The conference takes place during the day with the Future of Media Awards following in the evening.
Around 600 media industry leaders drawn across specialist, consumer and business publishing are expected to attend across the day.
Press Gazette editor-in-chief Dominic Ponsford said: “This annual conference and awards has become a festival celebrating new revenue strategies and success stories from across the world of online news publishing. It is a hot ticket for anyone who cares deeply about the future of quality journalism in the digital age.”
Conference sessions will include coveraage of: Winning video strategies for publishers, latest adtech insights and how to survive and thrive amid huge AI disruption.
Arc XP and the Washington Post will explain how they are using AI to create new revenue tools which are helping to fund journalism.
Finland-based Alma Media will showcase AI-powered technology which transformed their paywall strategy.
And US-based O’Reilly Media will explain how it is deploying AI and also robustly leading the charge against unauthorised bots and scrapers.
Future of Media Technology Conference speakers include:
The Economist president – Luke Bradley-Jones
Arc XP president – Matt Monahan
The Independent chief revenue officer – Andy Morley
Reach chief technology officer – Terry Hornsby
Financial Times director of consumer revenue – Fiona Spooner
Managing director of Full Fat Things – Stewart Robinson
Q5 media lead – Connie Krarup
Sky News UK managing director – Jonathan Levy
BBC News executive editor for growth – Jonny McGuigan
Former Which? editor – Richard Headland
DoubleVerify SVP of publisher solutions – David Goddard
The Telegraph chief commercial officer – Karen Eccles
The Guardian chief advertising officer – Imogen Fox
Pink News chief revenue officer – Caroline Fenner
Livescore vice president of products – Pietro Lamber
Times deputy head of digital – Anna Sbuttoni
Openweb director of publisher development – Tom Rolfe
Admiral CEO – Dan Rua
Bauer Media audience director – Stuart Forrest
Daily Mail director of SEO and editorial e-commerce – Carly Steven
PA Media product development director – Martin Ashplant
Director at FT Strategies – Adriana Whiteley
AI lead at FT Strategies – Sam Gould
Alma Media VP of content business – Johanna Suhonen
VP of global sales and marketing at Mather – Ariel Burkett
Product manager at O’Reilly Media – Julie Barond
Lucky Ganasekera – co-founder and CEO at Miso
The Future of Media Awards dinner is being held at the same venue.
Presented by comedian Robin Morgan, this event celebrates the best websites, newsletters, podcasts, digital storytelling and innovation at news publishers around the world. Full list of Future of Media Awards finalists for 2025.
Tickets for the Future of Media Technology conference are: £395+VAT.
Tickets for the Future of Media awards dinner are: £200+VAT.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog