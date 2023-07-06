View all newsletters
  1. PG Podcast
July 6, 2023

Podcast 54: AI in the newsroom part 2 – caution at The Guardian

The Guardian's head of editorial innovation joins the Press Gazette podcast.

By Press Gazette

Chris Moran
The Guardian's head of editorial innovation Chris Moran. Picture: The Guardian

Like most news publishers, The Guardian is still in an experimentation phase with generative AI as it tests the technology’s limits and learns whether it can fit into an editorial workflow.

Crucially, however, it has not deployed any gen AI tools yet and is not planning to do so in the immediate future.

Head of editorial innovation Chris Moran joined the Future of Media Explained podcast to explain why – and discuss why, despite the threats to the news business from generative AI being introduced into search results and the use of publishers’ content without reward, he is optimistic about what could happen next.

