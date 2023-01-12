Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. PG Podcast
January 12, 2023

Podcast 29: 2023 journalism trends and predictions with Nic Newman

Nic Newman talks to Press Gazette about how news industry leaders view the year ahead.

By Press Gazette

Future of Media Explained podcast logo||

The 29th episode of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast features an interview with Nic Newman, senior research associate at the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism. 

Each year RISJ surveys hundreds of news industry leaders around the world to capture their predictions for the year ahead and how they view the trends shaping the industry. 

Newman speaks to Aisha Majid, Press Gazette’s data journalist, about this year’s report and how the industry feels about revenue prospects, news avoidance and how to attract audiences in 2023. 

Read our coverage of the report here.

How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.

You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.

And if you sign up for our Future of Media newsletter you will receive an email link to the latest show every Thursday.

2. In a podcast app

The Future of Media Explainedis available on all major podcast apps including: Apple PodcastsSpotify and Acast.

Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

