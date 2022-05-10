Lockdown scoop journalist Pippa Crerar moves to Guardian from Mirror

Daily Mirror political editor Pippa Crerar is moving to the same role at The Guardian.

She succeeds Heather who moves into a new role as special correspondent, reporting on the pandemic, Brexit and the government’s ‘levelling-up’ agenda.

Crerar won scoop of the year at the British Journalism Awards jointly with The Guardian’s Matthew Weaver for their revelation that government advisor Dominic Cummings had broken lockdown rules.

Since November 2021 she has broken a series of stories about lockdown-breaking gatherings held in Downing Street.

She joined the Daily Mirror in 2018, having previously worked as Guardian deputy political editor and for a decade as political correspondent and City Hall editor at the Evening Standard. She began her journalistic career as a recipient of the Scott Trust bursary in 1999-2000, this is a scheme which pays for training and provides work experience at The Guardian for people from under-represented groups in journalism.

Guardian editor Katharine Viner said: “I am thrilled that we have hired one of Britain’s best journalists to lead our political coverage. Pippa’s remarkable track record of exclusives over the past few years has set the political agenda time and again, and I know she will be an unmissable source for Guardian readers.”

Pippa Crerar will join the Guardian later this year.

On joining The Guardian politics team Crerar said: “I know that we’ll do great journalism together, holding politicians and power to account and shining a light on how their decisions impact all of us. I can’t wait to get started”.

The British Journalism Awards judges said of her Dominic Cummings lockdown-breach scoop: “This was the must-read story of the pandemic and the one which made readers choke on their cornflakes.”

