Telegraph Ukraine podcast presenter David Knowles dies aged 32

Telegraph Ukraine: The Latest podcast presenter David Knowles, pictured speaking to The Daily T podcast in May 2024. Picture: Telegraph/Youtube screenshot

The Telegraph has announced the death of David Knowles, who led its long-running Ukraine: The Latest podcast.

The newsbrand said on Monday lunchtime: “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our colleague, David Knowles.

“David was a talented journalist and a much-loved friend and a colleague. He will be greatly missed.”

The Telegraph later reported that Knowles is believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest while in Gibraltar on Sunday.

Knowles has worked at The Telegraph since 2020, first as deputy head of social media and then head of social media until June 2023 when he became head of audio development.

However the 32-year-old was best-known for launching and presenting Ukraine: The Latest, which began life on Twitter Spaces when Russia launched its ground invasion in February 2022 before the team quickly pivoted to a daily podcast which is now approaching 100 million total downloads.

Regular contributor Dominic Nicholls later told Press Gazette the pair had created a “safe space to just spread good journalism” from the Telegraph newsroom. But he also said the team were not trying to “showcase” themselves but wanted to spotlight important stories from the war.

In a brief broadcast of Ukraine: The Latest on Monday lunchtime to announce the news, Nicholls said: “Our beautiful, beautiful friend David Knowles died suddenly at the weekend after a health emergency.

“In due course there will be some form of book of condolences but for now we’re just feeling our way through the day… our thoughts are with David’s family and friends and you, the fantastic listeners to this podcast, whose engagement and humanity amid such darkness brought him so much joy.”

In August last year Knowles, along with fellow Telegraph journalists Colin Freeman and Francis Dearnley, were added to Russia’s list of people banned from entering the country because of their work on the podcast.

Ukraine: The Latest was shortlisted for the Innovation of the Year award at the British Journalism Awards 2022. In June this year it was named the Best News Podcast at the Publisher Podcast Awards.

Before joining The Telegraph Knowles worked at the World Economic Forum leading social media content production and at Mail Online as a social video journalist.

Telegraph editor Chris Evans told staff on Monday: “I am very sorry to inform you that our colleague David Knowles died suddenly this weekend. He was 32.

“David was a talented and popular journalist who was perhaps best known for helping to make our Ukraine podcast such a success. Before that, he was an impressive leader of our social media team. We would like to offer our sympathy to his family and friends.”

Knowles’s father, Peter, told The Telegraph: “David’s commitment to journalism was intense. He was never more proud than when he finally shrugged off a management job title and regained a title with the word ‘journalist’ in it and he was utterly engaged with the story of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the impact on its people, making four trips to the country and always planning the next.”

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our colleague, David Knowles.



David was a talented journalist and a much-loved friend and a colleague. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/vLigw63DHK — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 9, 2024

Tributes to David Knowles

Tributes to Knowles began being shared by colleagues, friends and listeners soon after The Telegraph’s announcement. Here is just a small sample:

Telegraph Berlin correspondent James Rothwell said: “Where to even begin. He was such a talented colleague. Superb reporting from Ukraine and a podcast master. Boundless enthusiasm. Tolkien fan. And a good friend. He loved his work and everyone – everyone – who crossed his path loved working with him too. Rest in peace my dude.”

Telegraph audio journalist Georgia Coan said: “Absolutely devastated that we have lost our wonderful audio colleague @djknowles22 so suddenly. He was so kind, intelligent and talented. David had such a great sense of humour and it seems to surreal to think we joked together on Friday and now he is gone. He will be so missed.”

Christopher Miller, an FT journalist based in Kyiv, said: “Very sad news. David was a kind, bright young journalist whose work and Ukraine podcast, especially, were admired by so many. It’s hard to think his friends and devoted listeners will no longer hear his voice in their earphones. Rest easy, David.”

Telegraph senior technology reporter Matt Field said: “Beyond tragic news this morning at The Telegraph. I first met David during our City MA and his boundless enthusiasm, infectious humour and generous spirit were self-evident. He was highly respected as a journalist and a great friend to many. He will be desperately missed here.”

Telegraph director of audio Kamal Ahmed said: “David Knowles was the most talented of journalists. A skilled editor, brave reporter and superb story teller, the Ukraine the Latest podcast is his gift to us all. All our thoughts are with his family, loved ones and friends.”

Rachel Johnson said: “This is devastating news- like so many on here I listen every day to David Knowles and the incomparable team on Ukraine The Latest, the authoritative Telegraph daily podcast on Putin’s war. Heartfelt condolences.”

