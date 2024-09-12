Police probe sudden death of Telegraph’s David Knowles

Telegraph Ukraine: The Latest podcast presenter David Knowles, pictured speaking to The Daily T podcast in May 2024. Picture: Telegraph/Youtube screenshot

Police in Gibraltar have announced they are investigating the sudden death of Telegraph journalist David Knowles while he was on holiday on Sunday.

Knowles, who was 32, died of a “health emergency” which was a suspected cardiac arrest according to The Telegraph.

Royal Gibraltar Police said on Thursday it is “investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death” of Knowles although it added that “there are no specific concerns at this time with regard to the death”.

UK counter terrorism police are providing support with the investigation.

Related

Knowles was well-known for launching and presenting The Telegraph’s Ukraine: The Latest daily podcast at the start of the Russian ground invasion in February 2022.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

He was previously deputy and head of social media as well as head of audio development at the title, and previously worked on the social media teams at Mail Online and the World Economic Forum.

The Telegraph set up an online book of condolences for Knowles which has received contributions totalling more than 90,000 words.

Ukraine: The Latest was shortlisted for the Innovation of the Year award at the British Journalism Awards 2022 and this year was named the Best News Podcast at the Publisher Podcast Awards.

In its obituary, The Telegraph said Knowles was “known and cherished by a huge number of listeners all over the world for his dedicated work presenting the Telegraph’s award-winning Ukraine podcast; a naturally gifted broadcaster, he was a reassuringly authoritative presence who never pushed his own personality into the foreground, even though he felt deeply about the fate of the Ukrainian people”.

Telegraph editor Chris Evans said: “David was exuberant and innovative. He was passionate about the cause of the Ukrainian people and their attempts to repel the Russian aggressor. Without his enthusiasm, the Ukraine podcast would not have been half as successful. He was also a gentle, sensitive man who inspired deep affection among his colleagues.”

Knowles was last year added to a list of people banned from entering Russia, alongside many other UK journalists.

The full Royal Gibraltar Police statement about the death of David Knowles said: “The Royal Gibraltar Police is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of 32 year British National David Knowles on Sunday 8th September, whilst holidaying in Gibraltar.

“His Majesty’s Coroner in Gibraltar has been informed and a Coroner’s investigation is underway. Next of kin for the deceased have been informed and a specialist RGP family liaison officer has been appointed. Arrangements have been made for a post-mortem examination to be conducted today.

“A policing ‘mutual aid’ request for specialist support was submitted to UK policing, although there are no specific concerns at this time with regard to the death.

“Following the RGP’s mutual aid request, detectives from UK Counter Terrorism Policing have been appointed to provide support to the RGP investigation, due to their existing capability and their experience of dealing with international enquiries.

“The RGP will not be making further comment at this time regarding any aspect of the investigation.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog