Russia adds BBC, Guardian and Telegraph staff to journalist blacklist

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on a TV screen in a hotel during a live news broadcast of the Russia Today (RT) channel TV. Picture: Jon Nazca, Reuters

The Russian government has added more than a dozen journalists and media executives to its list of individuals banned from entering the country.

All of the newly-added media names are associated with either the BBC, Guardian News and Media or the Daily Telegraph.

The Russian foreign ministry said it was responding to “the aggressive anti-Russia policy pursued by Ldaondon” and that “work on expanding Russia’s blacklist in response to Britain’s actions is ongoing”.

The 13 new additions join a group already including the likes of Guardian editor Kath Viner, Daily Mail editor Ted Verity, BBC director-general Tim Davie, and presenters Piers Morgan and Huw Edwards.

Related

[From August last year: Russia declares war on UK journalists – 41 leading editors and reporters sanctioned]

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

The foreign ministry referred to the newly-banned group of journalists as “Russophobia-charged officials and correspondents” publishing “propaganda support for the Zelensky regime”.

They include BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness, analysis editor Ros Atkins, disinformation correspondent Marianna Spring and two journalists working in the corporation’s new “BBC Verify” effort.

In The Guardian group are the newsbrand’s world affairs editor Julian Borger, chief reporter Daniel Boffey, columnist Emily Bell and both GNM’s chairperson and its chief financial and operating officer.

The three Telegraph journalists added, Colin Freeman, Francis Dearnley and David Knowles, all work on the publisher’s “Ukraine: the latest” podcast.

Dearnley, The Telegraph’s assistant comment editor, said on Twitter he was “proud” to have been sanctioned.

Proud to say I've just been sanctioned by the Kremlin.



The charges against me, @djknowles22, and @colinfreeman99 at @Telegraph – plus journalists at @BBC and @guardian – are absurd.



One of them is "Russophobia."



Moscow 2009. How times (and hairstyles) change. pic.twitter.com/oT450KpZSR — Francis Dearnley (@FrancisDearnley) August 21, 2023

Also appearing on Friday’s list was Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, who the Russian government said “actively lobbies to bar Russian athletes from international sports”.

The Russian government said the journalists added were “implicated in fabricating fraudulent anti-Russia stories to be promoted in the media and in spreading false information about our country as they are trying to prevent and cut short attempts at impartial coverage of the developments in Ukraine and to exclude signs of dissent by using methods described by George Orwell in his novels 1984 and Animal Farm”.

Asked by Semafor editor Ben Smith about his reaction to finding out he’d been banned, The Guardian’s Borger said: “I felt a surge of pride at first, imagining my writing had unsettled the Kremlin, but when I saw the full list of names it looked more like they had been chosen almost at random, either by an algorithm or an intern in a hurry.”

Indeed, one name on the list is The Telegraph’s chief people officer Mark Musgrave. The list also includes a “Keith Freeman” – apparently a misspelling of Colin Freeman’s name. The only article on telegraph.co.uk under the Keith Freeman byline is headlined “‘The UK’s patient zero was one of my hotel guests'” and was written by the chief operating officer of a network of short-stay apartments.

Full list of journalists and media executives newly banned from Russia:

BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness

BBC News disinformation correspondent Marianna Spring

BBC analysis editor Ros Atkins

BBC Verify data and investigative journalist Daniele Palumbo

BBC Verify journalist Jake Horton

Guardian News and Media chair Charles Gurassa

Guardian chief financial and operating officer Keith Underwood

Guardian columnist and Tow Center professor Emily Bell

Guardian world affairs editor Julian Borger

Guardian chief reporter Daniel Boffey

Telegraph head of audio development and Ukraine podcast presenter David Knowles

Telegraph chief people officer Mark Musgrave

Telegraph assistant comment editor Francis Dearnley

Former Sunday Telegraph chief foreign correspondent Colin Freeman

The previous list as published on Press Gazette is as follows:

Shaun Walker: Correspondent, The Guardian

Con Coughlin: Columnist for the Daily Telegraph

Stuart Ramsay: Chief correspondent, Sky News

James Rothwell: Journalist for the Daily Telegraph

John Witherow: Editor-in-chief, The Times

Chris Evans: Editor-in-chief of the Daily Telegraph

Richard Sharp: Chairman of the Board of Governors, BBC

Tim Davie: Director general and editor in chief, BBC

Kath Viner: Editor-in-chief, The Guardian

Clive Myrie: Presenter and foreign correspondent, BBC

Orla Guerin: Foreign correspondent, BBC

Nick Robinson: Today presenter, BBC

Paul Adams: Diplomatic correspondent, BBC

Nick Beake: Europe correspondent, BBC

Alex Thomson: Chief correspondent, Channel 4 News

Dan Rivers: Correspondent, ITV News

Peter Beaumont: Reporter, The Guardian

Emma Graham-Harrison: Reporter, The Guardian

Sophy Ridge: Journalist and host, Sky News

Cathy Newman: Journalist and host, Channel 4 News

Ted Verity: Editor-in-chief, Daily Mail

Christian Broughton: MD, The Independent

Larisa Brown: Defence editor, The Times

Mark Galeotti: Political scientist and freelance journalist

Joe Barnes: Brussels correspondent, Daily Telegraph

Gideon Rachman: Columnist for the Financial Times

Luke Harding: Foreign correspondent, The Guardian

Dominic Lawson: Columnist for The Sunday Times and Daily Mail

Lawrence Freedman: Columnist for The Sunday Times

David Aaronovitch: columnist for The Times

Dan Sabbagh: Defence and security editor for The Guardian

James Crisp: Europe editor for The Daily Telegraph

David G Rose: Freelance

Caroline Wheeler: Political editor for The Sunday Times

John Ryley: Head of Sky News

Jonathon Munro: Head of BBC News

Edward Carr: Deputy editor of The Economist

Jerome Starkey: Defence and Ukraine correspondent for The Sun

Robert Peston: Political editor for ITV News

Piers Morgan: Presenter at TalkTV

Huw Edwards: Presenter for BBC News at Ten.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog