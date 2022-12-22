Press Gazette’s ten most-read stories of 2022: From Maajid Nawaz leaving LBC to Piers Morgan’s pay

In case you missed any of them, here is a handy recap of the most-read stories on Press Gazette in 2022. For the purposes of this list we have excluded evergreen articles (like readership data).

LBC presenter Maajid Nawaz has left the broadcaster “with immediate effect” after pressure was put on both internally and externally over tweets he posted about Covid-19 vaccinations.

The news of his departure came shortly after he posted a tweet linking news of mandatory vaccinations for over-50s in Italy to “a global palace coup that suspends our rights… by a network of fascists who seek a New World Order”.

(7 January)

The TalkTV debate between Conservative leadership contenders Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss ended early on Tuesday night after presenter Kate McCann fainted live on air.

TalkTV confirmed its political editor McCann was “fine” but upon medical advice, the programme, named The Sun‘s Showdown: The Fight for No.10, was cut short.

(27 July)

Press regulator IPSO has rejected all 6,000 complaints about the Mail on Sunday’s coverage of Angela Rayner because none of them were from her personally or her representatives.

The article said: “Conservatives have claimed that Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner likes to put Mr Johnson ‘off his stride’ in the chamber by crossing and uncrossing her legs when they clash at Prime Minister’s Questions.”

(5 May)

Nick Cohen has paused writing his long-running weekly Observer column pending the outcome of an investigation by publisher Guardian News and Media.

Barrister Jo Maugham QC contacted GNM late last year with concerns relating to Cohen. Because he was unhappy with the way those concerns were dealt with he went public with more information on Twitter on 13 July this year.

Note: At time of writing Cohen remains suspended by GNM and they have no update on the outcome of their investigation.

(2 August)

Although some places learned the news from their own sources, pretty much every newsroom seems to have been working with the same information that the public had.

Press Gazette understands Huw Edwards himself only found out about the Queen’s death upon the Palace’s announcement at 6.30pm.

(14 September)

Piers Morgan returned to the Murdoch empire today with a new Sun column and salary that makes him almost certainly the UK’s highest paid journalist.

Press Gazette understands that the figure of around £50m over three years being paid to Morgan, as quoted by former Sun editor Kelvin MacKenzie, is correct.

(25 April)

More than 50 UK journalists are currently inside Ukraine – with every major news organisation committing staff to cover the unfolding conflict.

Press Gazette has compiled a Twitter list following approximately 50 bylined UK reporters currently filing from the war. But this list does not include the many technical and support staff covering the conflict.

(14 March)

Fewer than 30% of Americans trust the news, a report from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism has found.

The US came bottom of a list of 46 countries ranked by the proportion of people who said they trust the news in general.

(23 June)

GB News is joining the BBC, Sky News and ITN’s broadcast pool for political coverage ten months after its launch.

The pool means that broadcasters take it in turns to cover a political diary event and share all the footage with everyone else, sharing the costs.

(23 February)

Twitter has suspended news aggregator Politics For All for violating its rules on platform manipulation and spam, Press Gazette understands.

The social media site declined to elaborate on what exactly Politics For All had done that was in breach of the rules.

(20 January)

