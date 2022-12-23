News diary: The dates to know for 2023

Foresight News looks ahead to the key events in the calendar for 2023 that need to be in your news diary. Events are as planned at time of writing, but subject to change as the year goes on.

This year delivered some of the most extraordinary news events in recent memory, as the world mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II, three different prime ministers took up residence in Downing Street, and Vladimir Putin launched his ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The war in Europe, the cost-of-living crisis, and an economic recession will undoubtedly continue to loom large, but as the year draws to a close we’ve taken a closer look at the other key events which are likely to dominate the news in the next 12 months.

For a more comprehensive overview, our dedicated UK and US calendars are now available for download to help keep you ahead of the news agenda in 2023.

January 2023

Industrial disputes and the cost of living will continue to dominate as 2023 opens: strikes resume on Network Rail on 3 January, before train drivers from ASLEF walk out on 5 January and Network Rail workers down tools again on 6-7 January. Continuing the theme, a BMA ballot of junior doctors opens and a NASUWT teachers’ union ballot closes on 9 January, an NEU teachers’ ballot closes on 13 January, before a separate ballot of specialist doctors closes on 14 January.

Elsewhere, the 118th US Congress opens on 3 January with a new Republication majority in the House of Representatives, while the release of Prince Harry’s memoir on 10 January will make headlines on both sides of the pond.

The Davos meetings begin on 16 January with the IMF’s World Economic Outlook traditionally released to mark the opening, and the High Court in London hears cases related to the Rwanda asylum policy the same day.

The first inflation figures of the year are published on 18 January before the Northern Ireland Assembly’s final deadline to form a new Executive on 19 January.

To round off on a cheerful note, US scientists decide on 24 January whether to move the minute hand of the Doomsday Clock which represents disaster for Earth.

February 2023

A full inquest into the death of Archie Battersbee in August takes place on 7 February. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who looks to be weathering a scandal that threatened to force his resignation, delivers his annual state of the nation address on 9 February, the same day European leaders gather for a special two-day summit in Brussels.

Arizona hosts the NFL Super Bowl on 12 February, with Rihanna performing at half-time. Ukraine is expected to dominate discussions at the Munich Security Conference taking place 17-19 February, which comes days ahead of the 24 February anniversary of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. On 25 February, Nigerians head to the polls in a general election.

March 2023

A man is due to go on trial in Liverpool from 6 March charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbell. The nine-year old was shot and killed at the family home in August, with Thomas Cashman also facing further charges of attempted murder.

Looking abroad, voters go to the polls for elections in both Estonia (5 March) and Micronesia (7 March), while Bill Nighy could lead a crowded field of British contenders at the Oscars on 12 March. Expect a new round of apocalyptic headlines when the IPCC publishes its Sixth Assessment Report on 20 March ahead of the first global stocktake under the Paris Agreement later this year.

April 2023

Changes to Ofgem’s energy price cap come into effect from 1 April, as the government’s price cap rises from £2,500 to £3,000 for the average bill.

A visit to Northern Ireland is believed to be in the works for US President Joe Biden to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement on 10 April. Japan hosts foreign ministers from the G7 from 16-18 April, and the month is bookended with elections in Finland (2 April) and Paraguay (30 April).

May 2023

Look out for a starry night in New York on 1 May as the annual Met Gala takes place. The Conservative Party is likely braced for a bruising result as local elections are held in England on 4 May, though as a consolation party members can celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on 6 May and an extra bank holiday on 8 May.

The Eurovision Song Contest final is held in Liverpool on 13 May, while this month’s sporting action kicks off with the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley on 14 May.

There’ll be government figures in attendance at the BCC annual conference on 17 May, before Rishi Sunak jets to Japan for the G7 summit beginning on 19 May. The French Open begins on 22 May, and the domestic football season concludes as the Premier League finishes on 28 May and the Championship play-off final takes place on 29 May.

June 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosts the annual St Petersburg International Economic Forum from 14-17 June, while in the UK The Ashes series gets underway with the first test on 16 June.

Turkey holds presidential and parliamentary elections on 18 June, the same day as the UEFA Nations League final in the Netherlands. The UK is then set to host the Ukraine Recovery Conference on 21-22 June. There are also elections in Sierra Leone (24 June) and Guatemala (25 June).

July 2023

The Boundary Commission’s final proposals are due on 1 July, giving us a look at likely new constituency boundaries ahead of the 2024 election.

The war in Ukraine will lead discussions at the NATO Summit on 11-12 July, as Alliance leaders meet in Vilnius. The proposed memberships of Sweden and Finland are also likely to feature in talks, as Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg chairs proceedings for what is likely to be the final time.

A packed month of sport meanwhile includes the women’s and men’s Wimbledon finals on 15 and 16 July, the start of the Open Championship and the FIFA Women’s World Cup on 20 July, and the final test of the Ashes series on 27 July.

August 2023

GCSE and A-Level results are released on 17 and 24 August, respectively, and the World Athletics Championships in Budapest kick off on 19 August before the Women’s World Cup final on 20 August and the US Open gets underway on 28 August.

The trial of Kentucky Police Officer Brett Hankinson in connection with the death of Breonna Taylor begins on 21 August, and the expansion of London’s Ultra-Low Emission Zone comes into effect on 29 August.

September 2023

On 6 September, we’ll mark a year since Boris Johnson stepped down and Liz Truss began her short reign as prime minister.

The Rugby Union world cup begins in France on 8 September, with England’s first fixture against Argentina the following day coinciding with the men’s football team facing Ukraine for a Euro 2024 qualifier.

India hosts this year’s G20 summit on 9-10 September, and the UN General Assembly general debate opens in New York on 19 September, with Brazil’s Lula due to make the opening speech.

A first Lib Dem autumn conference since 2021 begins on 23 September, with any golf fans in the party sure to be cheering for Europe when the Ryder Cup begins in Rome on 29 September.

October 2023

The Conservative Party Conference opens on 1 October, a week before Labour’s on 8 October in an unusual reversal of order.

The knock-out stages of the Rugby World Cup, meanwhile, get underway on 14 October ahead of the final on 28 October. There are also elections this month in Luxembourg (8 October), Liberia (10 October), Switzerland, and Argentina (both on 22 October).

November 2023

King Charles III will lead the nation’s observance of Remembrance Sunday on 12 November for the first time since his coronation. The King will be joined at the Cenotaph by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who then addresses the Lord Mayor’s Banquet the following day (13 November).

The leading story of the month though sees world leaders gathering in Dubai from 30 November for the COP 28 climate summit, with parties due to take stock of their progress on the agreement in the seven years since the Paris Agreement was signed.

December 2023

The Nobel Peace Prize ceremony on 10 December marks 70 years since Winston Churchill was awarded the prize.

COP28 is scheduled to conclude on 12 December with new commitments informed by what are likely to be the disappointing results of the stocktake, while the European footballing world will see draws for both the UEFA Nations League and Euro 2024 on the same day.

Voters go to the polls in the Democratic Republic of Congo on 20 December, and new OECD tax reforms and GB-Northern Ireland export controls are due to come into force from 31 December.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog