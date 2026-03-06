Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. News
March 6, 2026

News diary 9-15 March: MPs vote on child social media limits, UN Security Council discusses Iran sanctions, Oscars

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Oscar winners holding their awards in the photo room at the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles. Picture: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock
Oscar winners holding their awards in the photo room at the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles. Picture: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

On Monday, MPs are set to vote on social media limits for children in the UK as part of the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill. If approved, proposals could see children blocked from “specified internet services”, give the Government new powers to bring in social media curfews for young people or limit the amount of time children can spend on social media.

On Tuesday, the UN Security Council will meet to discuss escalating tensions between the US, Iran and Israel as missile strikes continue to be fired between regions.

On Sunday, the film awards season comes to a close with the long-awaited Academy Awards. Actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, and Jessie Buckley are up for possible awards this year.

Something to keep an eye out for this week is the departure of HMS Dragon, which is expected to sail from Portsmouth Harbour to the Mediterranean to bolster defensive capabilities around RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. The government has faced criticism over the delay in getting the ship deployed to the region, and it’s expected to be another week before it arrives to help defend against Iranian drones.

Leading the week  

Monday (March 9): King Charles and Queen Camilla attend Commonwealth Day service; MPs vote on Lords changes to Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, including proposed social media age limit; High Court hears civil trial brought against Gerry Adams by IRA bomb victims.

Tuesday (March 10): IAEA director general Rafael Grossi addresses Nuclear Energy Summit in Paris; UN Security Council discusses Iran sanctions; Liverpool, Newcastle and Spurs play Champions League round of 16 fixtures.

Wednesday (March 11): Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch at PMQs; Treasury committee questions Rachel Reeves on the Spring Statement; Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City play Champions League round of 16 fixtures.

Thursday (March 12): UK-Ireland Summit; Chief of the Air Staff addresses RUSI Combat Air Power conference; EU defence ministers meet in Cyprus.

Friday (March 13): Monthly estimate of UK GDP; High Court hears challenge to UK-Mauritius Chagos Islands deal; Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Saturday (March 14): Final round of Six Nations; US and Japan co-host Indo-Pacific energy security ministerial; Harry Styles hosts Saturday Night Live.

Sunday (March 15): Academy Awards; Ed Davey speech to Lib Dem Spring conference; London Al Quds Day rally.

Also look out for…

March 9

Nigel Farage and Suella Braverman hold rally on the Isle of Wight, first of three this week

X, TikTok and Meta at committee session on disinformation diplomacy

Donald Trump expected to address House Republicans’ retreat in Miami

Joe Biden speaks at DC health conference

March 10

Treasury Qs and first debate on new courts bill in the Commons

Queen hosts Women of the World reception

Nigel Farage and Suella Braverman hold rally in Basingstoke

New Zealand Covid-19 inquiry publishes phase 2 report

March 11

European Parliament holds debate on the Iran war

Forbes publishes World Billionaires list

One year ago: all-out Birmingham bin strikes began

15 years ago: 8.9 magnitude earthquake hit Japan, triggering Fukushima nuclear disaster

March 12

Andrew Bailey addresses FSB conference on cross-border payments

Nigel Farage and Suella Braverman hold rally in Swindon

China’s NPC plenary concludes

PGA Tour: The Players Championship begins

March 13

Assisted dying debate continues in the House of Lords

Bridget Phillipson speaks at Association of School Leaders conference

Plea hearing for Barry George charged with rape of a 14-year-old girl

Footballer Thomas Partey in court on further rape charges

March 14

Defence and culture speeches at Lib Dem Spring Conference

Razzie Awards

March 15

Viktor Orban expected to deliver National Day speech ahead of elections next month

Local elections in France, legislative polls in Vietnam, and constitutional referendum in Kazakhstan

Formula One: Chinese Grand Prix

Mothering Sunday

Key statistics, reports and results

March 9

CER report on foreign-born workers in Britain

NAO report on financial resilience of museums and galleries

S&P Global/REC report on jobs

China CPI

Israel Q4 GDP

UBS annual report

Markets reopen following weekend pause in trading

March 10

BRC retail sales monitor

US advance economic indicators

China monthly trade data

South Africa Q4 GDP

Results from: Saudi Aramco, BioNtech, Oracle Corporation, Capita Group

March 11

US inflation

OECD consumer price indices

OPEC monthly oil markets

Results: Balfour Beatty, Inditex, L&G

March 12

NHS key services data

Quarterly tribunals, asylum and gender recognition stats

Modern slavery 2025

Farm business income in England 2024/25

Ofqual annual qualification market report 2024/25

MPs’ expenses

IEA monthly oil market report

Results: BMW, Daimler, TP ICAP

March 13

UK trade and production stats

BRC economic monitor

Revised US Q4 GDP

US personal income & outlays (incl. PCE price index)

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Topics in this article : ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events