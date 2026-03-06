News diary 9-15 March: MPs vote on child social media limits, UN Security Council discusses Iran sanctions, Oscars

On Monday, MPs are set to vote on social media limits for children in the UK as part of the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill. If approved, proposals could see children blocked from “specified internet services”, give the Government new powers to bring in social media curfews for young people or limit the amount of time children can spend on social media.
On Tuesday, the UN Security Council will meet to discuss escalating tensions between the US, Iran and Israel as missile strikes continue to be fired between regions.
On Sunday, the film awards season comes to a close with the long-awaited Academy Awards. Actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, and Jessie Buckley are up for possible awards this year.
Something to keep an eye out for this week is the departure of HMS Dragon, which is expected to sail from Portsmouth Harbour to the Mediterranean to bolster defensive capabilities around RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. The government has faced criticism over the delay in getting the ship deployed to the region, and it’s expected to be another week before it arrives to help defend against Iranian drones.
Leading the week
Monday (March 9): King Charles and Queen Camilla attend Commonwealth Day service; MPs vote on Lords changes to Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, including proposed social media age limit; High Court hears civil trial brought against Gerry Adams by IRA bomb victims.
Tuesday (March 10): IAEA director general Rafael Grossi addresses Nuclear Energy Summit in Paris; UN Security Council discusses Iran sanctions; Liverpool, Newcastle and Spurs play Champions League round of 16 fixtures.
Wednesday (March 11): Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch at PMQs; Treasury committee questions Rachel Reeves on the Spring Statement; Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City play Champions League round of 16 fixtures.
Thursday (March 12): UK-Ireland Summit; Chief of the Air Staff addresses RUSI Combat Air Power conference; EU defence ministers meet in Cyprus.
Friday (March 13): Monthly estimate of UK GDP; High Court hears challenge to UK-Mauritius Chagos Islands deal; Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Saturday (March 14): Final round of Six Nations; US and Japan co-host Indo-Pacific energy security ministerial; Harry Styles hosts Saturday Night Live.
Sunday (March 15): Academy Awards; Ed Davey speech to Lib Dem Spring conference; London Al Quds Day rally.
Also look out for…
March 9
Nigel Farage and Suella Braverman hold rally on the Isle of Wight, first of three this week
X, TikTok and Meta at committee session on disinformation diplomacy
Donald Trump expected to address House Republicans’ retreat in Miami
Joe Biden speaks at DC health conference
March 10
Treasury Qs and first debate on new courts bill in the Commons
Queen hosts Women of the World reception
Nigel Farage and Suella Braverman hold rally in Basingstoke
New Zealand Covid-19 inquiry publishes phase 2 report
March 11
European Parliament holds debate on the Iran war
Forbes publishes World Billionaires list
One year ago: all-out Birmingham bin strikes began
15 years ago: 8.9 magnitude earthquake hit Japan, triggering Fukushima nuclear disaster
March 12
Andrew Bailey addresses FSB conference on cross-border payments
Nigel Farage and Suella Braverman hold rally in Swindon
China’s NPC plenary concludes
PGA Tour: The Players Championship begins
March 13
Assisted dying debate continues in the House of Lords
Bridget Phillipson speaks at Association of School Leaders conference
Plea hearing for Barry George charged with rape of a 14-year-old girl
Footballer Thomas Partey in court on further rape charges
March 14
Defence and culture speeches at Lib Dem Spring Conference
Razzie Awards
March 15
Viktor Orban expected to deliver National Day speech ahead of elections next month
Local elections in France, legislative polls in Vietnam, and constitutional referendum in Kazakhstan
Formula One: Chinese Grand Prix
Mothering Sunday
Key statistics, reports and results
March 9
CER report on foreign-born workers in Britain
NAO report on financial resilience of museums and galleries
S&P Global/REC report on jobs
China CPI
Israel Q4 GDP
UBS annual report
Markets reopen following weekend pause in trading
March 10
BRC retail sales monitor
US advance economic indicators
China monthly trade data
South Africa Q4 GDP
Results from: Saudi Aramco, BioNtech, Oracle Corporation, Capita Group
March 11
US inflation
OECD consumer price indices
OPEC monthly oil markets
Results: Balfour Beatty, Inditex, L&G
March 12
NHS key services data
Quarterly tribunals, asylum and gender recognition stats
Modern slavery 2025
Farm business income in England 2024/25
Ofqual annual qualification market report 2024/25
MPs’ expenses
IEA monthly oil market report
Results: BMW, Daimler, TP ICAP
March 13
UK trade and production stats
BRC economic monitor
Revised US Q4 GDP
US personal income & outlays (incl. PCE price index)
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog