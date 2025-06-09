Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. News
June 9, 2025

News diary 9-15 June: New US travel ban, Trooping the Colour, G7 Summit in Canada

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

The King and the Queen on the the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour celebrations on 17 June 2023
The King and the Queen on the the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour celebrations on 17 June 2023. Picture: Shutterstock/Pete Hancock

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Monday (June 9): Keir Starmer hosts talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte; Ofwat head at committee session on water sector regulation; New US travel ban comes into effect.

Tuesday (June 10): Peter Kyle addresses London Tech Week; UK employment and wage stats released; England men face Senegal in international friendly.

Wednesday (June 11): Rachel Reeves delivers Spending Review; UEFA Under-21 Championships begin.

Thursday (June 12): UK GDP monthly estimate; David Lammy addresses Lord Mayor’s Summer Banquet.

Friday (June 13): Assisted dying bill returns to the Commons for third reading; Kemi Badenoch attends Scottish Conservative Party conference.

Saturday (June 14): US Army parade marks Donald Trump’s birthday; King Charles attends Trooping the Colour.

Sunday (June 15): Canada hosts G7 Summit; FIFA Club World Cup begins; US Open Championship final round.

Also look out for…

June 9

France hosts UN Ocean Conference

Kemi Badenoch participates in live podcast with Matt Forde

Rafael Grossi press conference at IAEA board meeting

Apple Worldwide Developers Conference begins

June 10

Tony Radakin at defence committee session following SDR

Donald Trump visits Fort Bragg

Ofcom report on the BBC’s performance

Premier League early transfer window closes

June 11

‘Crypto king’ arraigned on NYC kidnapping and torture charges

Jensen Huang addresses VIVA Technology Conference

Polish parliament holds vote of confidence called by Donald Tusk

Three months ago: Birmingham bin strikes began

June 12

Lord Timpson addresses Modernising Justice conference

Democratic Governors testify on sanctuary policies

US Open Championship begins

PDC World Cup of Darts begins

June 13

Sentencing for two men guilty over theft of gold toilet

Former MP Craig Williams in court over election betting offences

June 14

Rishi Sunak delivers Stanford School of Business commencement address

Pope Leo delivers virtual remarks to Chicago event

Le Mans 24-Hours Race

Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final

June 15

Shin Bet chief Ronan Bar steps down

Father’s Day

F1 Canadian Grand Prix

Chris Brown begins UK tour following assault charges

Key statistics, reports and results

June 9

China consumer price index

Japan Q1 GDP

June 10

UNPFA State of the World Population 2025

Quarterly public sector employment figures

Scottish Crime and Justice Survey 2023/24

BRC retail sales monitor

OECD/UNDP report on investing in climate for growth and development

Results from: FirstGroup

June 11

US inflation

G20 quarterly GDP growth data

Raising the Nation Play Commission final report

Results from: Oracle, Fuller Smith & Turner, Inditex

June 12

NHS key services performance data

Annual figures on SEN in England

UK indices of production and services

UK overseas trade statistics

OECD Economic Survey of Germany

Quarterly figures on use of counter-terrorism legislation

NOAA monthly global climate report

Results from: Tesco

June 13

BoE/Ipsos Inflation Attitudes survey

US consumer sentiment index

EU foreign trade statistics

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ASM amid 23AndMe acquisition plans

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Topics in this article : ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor