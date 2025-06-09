News diary 9-15 June: New US travel ban, Trooping the Colour, G7 Summit in Canada

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Monday (June 9): Keir Starmer hosts talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte; Ofwat head at committee session on water sector regulation; New US travel ban comes into effect.
Tuesday (June 10): Peter Kyle addresses London Tech Week; UK employment and wage stats released; England men face Senegal in international friendly.
Wednesday (June 11): Rachel Reeves delivers Spending Review; UEFA Under-21 Championships begin.
Thursday (June 12): UK GDP monthly estimate; David Lammy addresses Lord Mayor’s Summer Banquet.
Friday (June 13): Assisted dying bill returns to the Commons for third reading; Kemi Badenoch attends Scottish Conservative Party conference.
Saturday (June 14): US Army parade marks Donald Trump’s birthday; King Charles attends Trooping the Colour.
Sunday (June 15): Canada hosts G7 Summit; FIFA Club World Cup begins; US Open Championship final round.
Also look out for…
June 9
France hosts UN Ocean Conference
Kemi Badenoch participates in live podcast with Matt Forde
Rafael Grossi press conference at IAEA board meeting
Apple Worldwide Developers Conference begins
June 10
Tony Radakin at defence committee session following SDR
Donald Trump visits Fort Bragg
Ofcom report on the BBC’s performance
Premier League early transfer window closes
June 11
‘Crypto king’ arraigned on NYC kidnapping and torture charges
Jensen Huang addresses VIVA Technology Conference
Polish parliament holds vote of confidence called by Donald Tusk
Three months ago: Birmingham bin strikes began
June 12
Lord Timpson addresses Modernising Justice conference
Democratic Governors testify on sanctuary policies
US Open Championship begins
PDC World Cup of Darts begins
June 13
Sentencing for two men guilty over theft of gold toilet
Former MP Craig Williams in court over election betting offences
June 14
Rishi Sunak delivers Stanford School of Business commencement address
Pope Leo delivers virtual remarks to Chicago event
Le Mans 24-Hours Race
Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final
June 15
Shin Bet chief Ronan Bar steps down
Father’s Day
F1 Canadian Grand Prix
Chris Brown begins UK tour following assault charges
Key statistics, reports and results
June 9
China consumer price index
Japan Q1 GDP
June 10
UNPFA State of the World Population 2025
Quarterly public sector employment figures
Scottish Crime and Justice Survey 2023/24
BRC retail sales monitor
OECD/UNDP report on investing in climate for growth and development
Results from: FirstGroup
June 11
US inflation
G20 quarterly GDP growth data
Raising the Nation Play Commission final report
Results from: Oracle, Fuller Smith & Turner, Inditex
June 12
NHS key services performance data
Annual figures on SEN in England
UK indices of production and services
UK overseas trade statistics
OECD Economic Survey of Germany
Quarterly figures on use of counter-terrorism legislation
NOAA monthly global climate report
Results from: Tesco
June 13
BoE/Ipsos Inflation Attitudes survey
US consumer sentiment index
EU foreign trade statistics
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ASM amid 23AndMe acquisition plans
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
