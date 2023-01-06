News diary 9-15 January: Junior doctors’ ballot, Tim Davie in Parliament, Spare time

A poster advertising the launch of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' in a store window on 6 January, 2023 in London. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer may have started 2023 by promising to move beyond the issues that dogged the UK across the previous year, but the picture remains much the same for many as the return to work coincided with widespread industrial action and news of skyrocketing prices.

The prime minister made a series of promises in his New Year speech earlier this week, pledging to focus the government’s efforts on reducing NHS waiting lists, cutting inflation and reducing small boat crossings from France, while the leader of the opposition said Labour would set out national missions to begin a decade of “national renewal”.

While Sunak may have promised a better future, in the immediate term his government still needs to find a way to end the wave of strikes that defined the tail end of 2022. Next week brings an opportunity for ministers to gauge the public’s support for the ongoing industrial action as ambulance staff walk out for a second time on Wednesday (11 January), with potential teacher strike dates due to be announced after the close of NASUWT (Monday) and NAHT (Wednesday) ballots. A junior doctors’ ballot opens Monday (9 January), with the BMA promising a 72-hour strike in March if members vote for action, before further walkouts by bus and train drivers, Scottish teachers and DVSA staff round out the week.

Related

After union leaders’ repeated calls for pay negotiations to take place directly with ministers, they appear to have got their pre-Christmas wish with the invitation to a meeting with Rishi Sunak on Monday, though the reaction to the government’s new anti-strike legislation, which could be introduced to Parliament next week before a first debate the week after, suggests it would be unwise to expect a quick resolution to the deadlock.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

The relentless coverage of the Duke of Sussex’s new memoir, Spare, will continue as the week kicks off with the fallout from two prime-time interviews on Sunday night, when Prince Harry sits down with ITV’s Tom Bradby and 60 Minutes’ Anderson Cooper.

While the biggest bombshells from the book have already been covered thanks to a Guardian leak and an early on-sale in Spain, media will be parsing the prince’s interview responses for new angles ahead of the actual publication on Tuesday (10 January) – a teaser from ITV has already seen the Duke claim his family have shown “absolutely no willingness to reconcile” their differences. And while the English version won’t provide any new material, expect the story to stay in the headlines as more people get their hands on a copy and the clamour for a hint of a reaction from Buckingham Palace continues.

The first ever UK rocket launch could get underway this week as Virgin Orbit prepares its carrier plane for a targeted lift-off on Monday (9 January) at 22:16 GMT. The Start Me Up mission, named after the Rolling Stones song, involves launching a 747 jumbo jet from Cornwall Spaceport in Newquay, which itself will launch a rocket when travelling over the southwest coast of Ireland that is designed to carry nine satellites into orbit. The company have set a series of backup launch dates from 13-20 January should any complications arise in the run-up to the mission launch.

Looking abroad

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida kicks off a tour that will see him meet nearly all of the G7 leaders to mark Japan’s presidency of the grouping this year.

Kishida starts in Paris on Monday (9 January), holding talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, followed by a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome (Tuesday) and then travelling to London to meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday (11 January).

While most media focus will be on Kishida’s meeting with US President Joe Biden later in the week, his talks with Sunak will give the leaders a chance to discuss the UK’s potential accession to the CPTPP Pacific trade agreement after momentum stalled last year.

Discussions will also focus on North Korea and Ukraine, with Japan eager to pair its G7 and current UN Security Council presidencies to promote international cohesion and the rule of law. Kishida travels on to Ottawa on Thursday for a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, followed by the White House summit on Friday (January 13).

Fans of parliamentary procedure have watched in fascination (and maybe a bit of schadenfreude) this week as the US House of Representatives has failed 11 times (and counting) to elect a Speaker after a group of 20 right-wing Republicans refused to vote for Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy had been so sure of his election after the GOP won a small majority in the November midterms that he had already moved his belongings into the Speaker’s office, but the drama could continue into next week if the “Taliban 20” continue to stand in his way in this afternoon’s vote(s).

If negotiations succeed and we do get a Speaker by the end of the day, lawmakers can finally be sworn in and next week will be a matter of dealing with the fallout, with the MAGA wing of the party anxious to get started on promised investigations into Biden and his family.

Biden, meanwhile, will be in Mexico City for the North American Leaders’ Summit with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday (10 January). Despite an official agenda that also includes climate change, competitiveness and health, discussions will focus heavily on migration following Biden’s announcement yesterday on new immigration pathways for some Central Americans. The talks with AMLO will come on the heels of Biden’s first visit to the southern border as president when he stops in El Paso on Sunday (8 January).

Also look out for

January 9

Resolution Foundation annual living standards outlook

House of Commons returns from Christmas recess

Harvey Weinstein sentencing

UN Security Council resolution on Syrian cross-border aid

Princess of Wales turns 41

January 10

Next phase of hearings in Post Office Horizon inquiry

Lockerbie bombing suspect in court in Washington DC

French pension reforms presented

Golden Globe Awards

Carabao Cup quarterfinals begin

January 11

First PMQs of 2023

Mick Lynch and union bosses at committee session on rail strikes

George Freeman speech on UK science strategy

FTX bankruptcy hearing

10 years ago: Jimmy Savile abuse report published

January 12

Tim Davie at committee session on BBC’s digital transformation

NOAA report on Global Temperatures and Climate Conditions

January 13

Monthly estimate of GDP

Kevin Spacey in court on sex offence charges

Czech Republic presidential election

January 14

People’s Assembly National Conference

Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum

US-Taiwan trade negotiations

Premier League: Manchester derby

January 15

Premier League: North London derby

Statistics, reports and surveys

January 9

ONS release on impact of housing costs

CCC analysis of impact of Net Zero on workers (this week)

January 10

Census data on education in England and Wales

UN report on child mortality

Reuters Institute annual report on journalism and media trends

NOAA 2022 US Temperatures and Climate Conditions report

BRC retail sales monitor

January 11

International comparisons of UK productivity, 2021

PAMCo audience measurement figures

January 12

Human Rights Watch World Report

UCAS End of Cycle report

Deaths associated with hospitalisation (NHS Digital)

ORR figures on rail complaints and delay compensation

Results from: Tesco, Persimmon, Whitbread

January 13

UK trade figures

Germany 2022 GDP release

Results from: Taylor Wimpey, JPMorgan Chase, Delta Airlines, Wells Fargo, Citigroup

Anniversaries and awareness days

January 9

Divorce Day

Coming of Age Day (Japan)

January 12

Kiss A Ginger Day

January 13

Two years ago: Donald Trump impeached for second time

January 15

One year ago: massive volcanic eruption in Tonga

Wikipedia Day

World Snow Day

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog