News diary 9-15 February: Jimmy Lai sentencing, Ghislaine Maxwell deposition, Olympics highlights

On Monday, developments in coverage of the Epstein Files continues as Ghislaine Maxwell is scheduled to be deposed by the US House Oversight Committee – part of its congressional investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and related matters, though her lawyers say she plans to invoke her right against self-incrimination
On Wednesday, Keir Starmer faces another crunch week as the controversy over Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein continues to derail the prime minister’s efforts to get on with his day job. Last week’s big speech on communities was overshadowed by the Mandelson fallout, and while Starmer’s public-facing events over the coming days may currently be limited to Wednesday’s PMQs, he’s unlikely to relish facing Kemi Badenoch with an increasingly mutinous parliamentary Labour party and growing demand for the removal of chief of staff Morgan McSweeney.
Elsewhere the week is filled with Winter Olympic competition each day, with sports including alpine skiing, snowboarding, figure skating and ice hockey being broadcast.
Leading the week
Monday (February 9): Jimmy Lai sentenced in Hong Kong over national security conviction; Prince William begins three-day visit to Saudi Arabia; Ghislaine Maxwell scheduled to be deposed in US congressional investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.
Olympic highlights: women’s snowboarding, freeski slopestyle and ice hockey.
Tuesday (February 10): Archbishop of Canterbury address to Church of England general synod; Teen sentenced for murdering Leo Ross in Birmingham.
Olympic highlights: alpine skiing; mixed doubles curling; men’s freeski slopestyle; Canada v USA in women’s ice hockey.
Wednesday (February 11): Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch at Prime Minister’s Questions; NASA’s SpaceX Crew 12 launch; US hosts western hemisphere chiefs of defence conference.
Olympic highlights: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen hoping to become first South American winter medallist in alpine skiing; figure skating free dance; men’s ice hockey begins.
Thursday (February 12): UK GDP for Q4 2025; Vincent Chan sentenced over sexual offences at London nursery; NATO defence ministers meet.
Olympic highlights: women’s alpine skiing, short track speed skating and snowboarding; men’s short track speed skating; Canada’s Connor McDavid makes Olympic debut in the men’s ice hockey.
Friday (February 13): Friedrich Merz addresses opening of Munich Security Conference; Plea hearing for Barry George on rape charge; Wuthering Heights released.
Olympic highlights: ‘Quad God’ Ilia Malinin favourite to take gold in the men’s figure skating; Charlotte Bankes looks to win first Olympic medal in women’s snowboarding; GB’s Matt Weston and Marcus Wyatt compete in the men’s skeleton.
Saturday (February 14): G7 foreign ministers meet on margins of MSC; Installation of the Archbishop of Westminster; UK Athletics Indoor Championships.
Olympic highlights: men’s giant slalom and ski jumping, featuring all-time FIS points scorer Stefan Kraft; women’s ice hockey quarterfinals; women’s skeleton.
Sunday (February 15): Olympic highlights: mixed team skeleton, mixed team snowboard cross big final, and women’s speed skating; men’s ice hockey continues.
Also look out for…
February 9
Nigel Farage speech to Birmingham rally
Man sentenced for stabbing soldier in Kent
Munich Security Report 2026
February 10
Andy Burnham at Resolution Foundation debate
Congressional hearing with ICE, CBP and USCIS heads
BP and Barclays publish results
February 11
Pam Bondi testifies at House hearing on the Department of Justice
EU defence ministers meet
Iranian President speech on Islamic Revolution anniversary
UEFA Women’s Champions League knockout phase playoffs
February 12
John Healey and Boris Pistorius co-chair meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group
Bangladesh general election
EU leaders hold informal summit on competitiveness
Marine Le Pen’s appeal trial concludes
February 13
Sentencing for three men guilty of planning mass shooting of Jews
Rio Carnival
February 14
Six Nations: Scotland v England, Ireland v Italy
FA Cup fourth round
African Union leaders’ summit
Valentine’s Day
February 15
Six Nations: Wales v France
Key statistics, reports and results
February 9
S&P Global/REC report on jobs
OECD CPI
Results for: Unicredit
February 10
Resolution Foundation report on living standards
BRC retail sales monitor
UNCTAD Least Developed Countries annual report
Results from: BP, Barclays, Coca-Cola, TUI, Spotify, Ford, Honda, Spotify, Lyft, Mattel, Hasbro
February 11
China CPI
OPEC monthly oil markets
CBO US Budget and Economic Outlook
Delayed US unemployment figures
Results from: TotalEnergies, McDonald’s, Severn Trent, Commerzbank, AIG
February 12
UK trade
UK indices of services and production
NHS key services performance data
NIESR monthly GDP tracker
Social housing sales and demolitions 24/25
School and college performance tables 24/25
Annual emissions of air pollutants in the UK
Results from: British American Tobacco, ThyssenKrupp, Coinbase, ABinBev, Mercedes Benz, Nissan, Siemens, Unilever, Airbnb, Expedia, L’Oreal
February 13
US inflation
Flash estimate EU/euro area GDP
Russia interest rate decision
Results from: NatWest, Moderna
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog