  1. News
September 8, 2025

News diary 8-14 September: Meta whistleblower allegations in US Senate, Lords debate assisted dying, iPhone 17 launch

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda this week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Meta and Facebook logos, illustrating the upcoming committee hearing on a whistleblower who accused the social media company of undermining national security.
Facebook and Meta logos. Picture: Shutterstock

The week opens with the continuation of a case that has gripped global media, as sentencing of Erin Patterson over Australia’s deadly mushroom lunch takes place in Australia (Sunday night UK time). Patterson was found guilty of intentionally poisoning four of her relatives with death cap mushrooms, causing the death of three.

On Tuesday, the US Senate will hold a committee hearing on Meta’s former director of global public policy whistleblowing accusations – including that Meta (formerly Facebook) collaborated with the Chinese Communist Party and undermines US national security by prioritising business interests over ethical considerations.

Later in the week, the House of Lords debates the assisted dying bill for the first time. The bill proposes to legalise assisted suicide for terminally ill adults in England and Wales.

Leading the week

Monday (September 8): Erin Patterson is sentenced after being found guilty over Australian deadly mushroom lunch (note: takes place on Sunday UK time); Prince Harry returns to the UK to speak at the WellChild awards; Vote of confidence in French government led by François Bayrou.

Tuesday (September 9): Apple launch event for iPhone 17; MPs debate Diego Garcia/Chagos Islands legislation for the first time; England face Serbia in World Cup 2026 qualifier.

Wednesday (September 10): Sky News hosts debate on immigration; Ursula von der Leyen delivers State of the European Union address; National Television Awards.

Thursday (September 11): ECB interest rate decision; Court hearing for Jeffrey Donaldson over alleged sexual offences; Six months since the beginning of Birmingham bin strikes.

Friday (September 12): House of Lords debates assisted dying bill for the first time; Monthly UK GDP estimate; Verdict expected in Jair Bolsonaro’s trial over coup attempt.

Saturday (September 13): ‘Tommy Robinson’ supporters and Stand Up To Racism stage competing protests in London; World Athletics Championships begin in Tokyo.

Sunday (September 14): Primetime Emmy Awards; Regional elections in Russia; Men’s and women’s 100m finals at Tokyo athletics championships.

Also look out for…

September 8

Paul Nowak addresses the Trades Union Congress

MPs question MoD officials on Afghan data breach

Southport Inquiry impact evidence hearings continue

Parliamentary elections in Norway

September 9

‘Senior’ government figure addresses TUC Congress

DSEi arms fair opens

US Senate committee hearing on whistleblower allegations against Meta

ICC confirmation of charges hearing for Joseph Kony (in absentia)

September 10

TV presenter Jay Blades in court on rape charges

Protests planned in France over government spending plans

US Supreme Court may rule on whether to take up Trump appeal against tariffs ruling

England v South Africa T20 series begins

September 11

Interim NHS England CEO at committee session on NHS waiting times

Opening statements planned in trial of Trump assassination attempt suspect Ryan Routh

Donald Trump expected to attend Yankees game to mark 9/11

New York Fashion Week s/s26

September 12

Javon Riley sentenced over shooting of nine-year-old girl in Dalston

Russia and Belarus stage Zapad-2025 military exercises

Luke Litter competes in World Series of Darts Finals

Ed Sheeran releases new album Play

September 13

BBC Last Night of the Proms

Vitality Blast Finals Day

Canelo Alvarez v Terence Crawford

September 14

Final stage in the Vuelta a España

Final England v South Africa T20 fixture

Pope Leo turns 70

Key statistics, reports and results:

September 8

PwC Good Growth for Cities Index

S&P Global/REC Report on Jobs

OECD consumer price indices

China monthly trade data

Japan Q2 GDP

September 9

OECD Education at a Glance report

BRC retail sales monitor

Suspected drug deaths in Scotland

US Census Bureau report on income and poverty

South Africa Q2 GDP

September 10

HMICFRS State of Policing Report

Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria results report

US CBO demographic outlook report

China inflation

Results from: Inditex, Associated British Foods

September 11

NHS key services performance data

Deaths associated with hospitalisation in England

Use of counter-terrorism legislation statistics

RICS residential market survey

US inflation

IEA and OPEC oil market reports

Monthly NOAA global climate report

OECD report on tax policy reforms

Turkey interest rate decision

Results from: Kroger

September 12

UK index of services

UK overseas trade

UK output in the construction industry

BoE/Ipsos inflation attitudes survey

US consumer sentiment index

US CBO economic outlook

IEA Global Hydrogen Review 2025

Russia interest rate announcement

