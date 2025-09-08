News diary 8-14 September: Meta whistleblower allegations in US Senate, Lords debate assisted dying, iPhone 17 launch

The week opens with the continuation of a case that has gripped global media, as sentencing of Erin Patterson over Australia’s deadly mushroom lunch takes place in Australia (Sunday night UK time). Patterson was found guilty of intentionally poisoning four of her relatives with death cap mushrooms, causing the death of three.
On Tuesday, the US Senate will hold a committee hearing on Meta’s former director of global public policy whistleblowing accusations – including that Meta (formerly Facebook) collaborated with the Chinese Communist Party and undermines US national security by prioritising business interests over ethical considerations.
Later in the week, the House of Lords debates the assisted dying bill for the first time. The bill proposes to legalise assisted suicide for terminally ill adults in England and Wales.
Leading the week
Monday (September 8): Erin Patterson is sentenced after being found guilty over Australian deadly mushroom lunch (note: takes place on Sunday UK time); Prince Harry returns to the UK to speak at the WellChild awards; Vote of confidence in French government led by François Bayrou.
Tuesday (September 9): Apple launch event for iPhone 17; MPs debate Diego Garcia/Chagos Islands legislation for the first time; England face Serbia in World Cup 2026 qualifier.
Wednesday (September 10): Sky News hosts debate on immigration; Ursula von der Leyen delivers State of the European Union address; National Television Awards.
Thursday (September 11): ECB interest rate decision; Court hearing for Jeffrey Donaldson over alleged sexual offences; Six months since the beginning of Birmingham bin strikes.
Friday (September 12): House of Lords debates assisted dying bill for the first time; Monthly UK GDP estimate; Verdict expected in Jair Bolsonaro’s trial over coup attempt.
Saturday (September 13): ‘Tommy Robinson’ supporters and Stand Up To Racism stage competing protests in London; World Athletics Championships begin in Tokyo.
Sunday (September 14): Primetime Emmy Awards; Regional elections in Russia; Men’s and women’s 100m finals at Tokyo athletics championships.
Also look out for…
September 8
Paul Nowak addresses the Trades Union Congress
MPs question MoD officials on Afghan data breach
Southport Inquiry impact evidence hearings continue
Parliamentary elections in Norway
September 9
‘Senior’ government figure addresses TUC Congress
DSEi arms fair opens
US Senate committee hearing on whistleblower allegations against Meta
ICC confirmation of charges hearing for Joseph Kony (in absentia)
September 10
TV presenter Jay Blades in court on rape charges
Protests planned in France over government spending plans
US Supreme Court may rule on whether to take up Trump appeal against tariffs ruling
England v South Africa T20 series begins
September 11
Interim NHS England CEO at committee session on NHS waiting times
Opening statements planned in trial of Trump assassination attempt suspect Ryan Routh
Donald Trump expected to attend Yankees game to mark 9/11
New York Fashion Week s/s26
September 12
Javon Riley sentenced over shooting of nine-year-old girl in Dalston
Russia and Belarus stage Zapad-2025 military exercises
Luke Litter competes in World Series of Darts Finals
Ed Sheeran releases new album Play
September 13
BBC Last Night of the Proms
Vitality Blast Finals Day
Canelo Alvarez v Terence Crawford
September 14
Final stage in the Vuelta a España
Final England v South Africa T20 fixture
Pope Leo turns 70
Key statistics, reports and results:
September 8
PwC Good Growth for Cities Index
S&P Global/REC Report on Jobs
OECD consumer price indices
China monthly trade data
Japan Q2 GDP
September 9
OECD Education at a Glance report
BRC retail sales monitor
Suspected drug deaths in Scotland
US Census Bureau report on income and poverty
South Africa Q2 GDP
September 10
HMICFRS State of Policing Report
Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria results report
US CBO demographic outlook report
China inflation
Results from: Inditex, Associated British Foods
September 11
NHS key services performance data
Deaths associated with hospitalisation in England
Use of counter-terrorism legislation statistics
RICS residential market survey
US inflation
IEA and OPEC oil market reports
Monthly NOAA global climate report
OECD report on tax policy reforms
Turkey interest rate decision
Results from: Kroger
September 12
UK index of services
UK overseas trade
UK output in the construction industry
BoE/Ipsos inflation attitudes survey
US consumer sentiment index
US CBO economic outlook
IEA Global Hydrogen Review 2025
Russia interest rate announcement
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog