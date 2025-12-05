News diary 8-14 December: Australia enacts under-16 social media ban, Time reveals Person of the Year and UK GDP estimate

The week begins with focus down under, as Australia makes a significant move to cut screen use among children with its social media ban for those under 16 years old. Facebook and Instagram have reportedly already begun shutting down thousands of accounts belonging to Australian children under the age of 16 on a week before the deadline.
Later in the week, Time magazine reveals its Person of the Year, which spotlights the person, group or idea that has made a significant impact in 2025. Last year the title went to Donald Trump.
Finally, the UK receives key economic data ahead of the Christmas period with a GDP estimate. This will indicate the strength of the economy is heading into year-end, potentially influencing markets and cost-of-living outlooks.
Leading the week
Monday (December 8): John Swinney delivers speech on independence; Ed Miliband questioned by MPs on international climate negotiations; Golden Globes nominations.
Tuesday (December 9): Rachel Reeves and Treasury ministers questioned in Parliament; Turner Prize.
Wednesday (December 10): Rachel Reeves quizzed by MPs on Autumn Budget; NAO analysis of the asylum system; Australian ban on social media for under-16s takes effect.
Thursday (December 11): Andrew Bailey appears at Covid-19 Inquiry; TIME Magazine Person of the Year; Maria Corina Machado addresses Nobel Peace Prize Forum.
Friday (December 12): UK GDP monthly estimate; House of Lords debates assisted dying bill.
Sunday (December 14): Presidential election runoff in Chile; Scottish League Cup final; Chanukah.
Also look out for…
December 8
Joey Barton sentenced over offensive messages
BMA ballot opens for resident doctors’ strike mandate extension
UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Committee meeting
Five years ago: first UK Covid vaccine administered
December 9
Bank of England officials at Treasury committee session on MPC reports
Olly Robbins at committee session on work of the FCDO
Gene Simmons appears before US Senate committee
UNEP releases Global Environment Outlook 7
December 10
US Federal Reserve interest rate decision
Nick Thomas-Symonds and Chris Bryant hold meetings in Brussels
Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony
EU European affairs ministers meet in Ukraine
December 11
David Coote sentenced for making an indecent image of a child
Ofcom publishes Online Nation report
World Darts Championship begins
Nine months ago: Birmingham bin strikes began
December 12
US hosts critical minerals summit
Giorgia Meloni and Mahmoud Abbas meet
Knives Out sequel released on Netflix
10 years ago: Paris climate agreement adopted
December 13
Josh O’Connor hosts Saturday Night Live
John Cena’s final WWE match
December 14
Geminid meteor shower
Key statistics, reports and results
December 8
S&P/REC Report on Jobs
OECD consumer price indices
China trade data
December 9
OECD Revenue Statistics
OECD Skills Outlook 2025
BRC retail sales monitor
Annual statistics on sexual orientation in the UK
DHSC adult oral health survey
Australia interest rate decision
Results from: ThyssenKrupp, Ashtead Group
December 10
UCAS End of Cycle report
Life expectancy in Scotland
China consumer price index
Brazil and Canada interest rate decisions
Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women
Results from: Oracle Corporation, TUI Group, Berkeley Group
December 11
ONS figures on drug misuse in England and Wales
UK Food Security Digest 2025
NHS key services performance data
Key Stage 2 national curriculum assessments
RICS residential market survey
IEA and OPEC monthly oil market reports
Turkey interest rate decision
Results from: Broadcom, Costco
December 12
UK index of services and production
Bank of England/Ipsos inflation attitudes survey
KBRA sovereign review of France
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog