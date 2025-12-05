Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

December 5, 2025

News diary 8-14 December: Australia enacts under-16 social media ban, Time reveals Person of the Year and UK GDP estimate

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

A picture of a phone and social media apps in front of the Australian flag. Picture: Shutterstock/Mamun_Sheikh

The week begins with focus down under, as Australia makes a significant move to cut screen use among children with its social media ban for those under 16 years old. Facebook and Instagram have reportedly already begun shutting down thousands of accounts belonging to Australian children under the age of 16 on a week before the deadline.

Later in the week, Time magazine reveals its Person of the Year, which spotlights the person, group or idea that has made a significant impact in 2025. Last year the title went to Donald Trump.

Finally, the UK receives key economic data ahead of the Christmas period with a GDP estimate. This will indicate the strength of the economy is heading into year-end, potentially influencing markets and cost-of-living outlooks.

Leading the week

Monday (December 8): John Swinney delivers speech on independence; Ed Miliband questioned by MPs on international climate negotiations; Golden Globes nominations.

Tuesday (December 9): Rachel Reeves and Treasury ministers questioned in Parliament; Turner Prize.

Wednesday (December 10): Rachel Reeves quizzed by MPs on Autumn Budget; NAO analysis of the asylum system; Australian ban on social media for under-16s takes effect.

Thursday (December 11): Andrew Bailey appears at Covid-19 Inquiry; TIME Magazine Person of the Year; Maria Corina Machado addresses Nobel Peace Prize Forum.

Friday (December 12): UK GDP monthly estimate; House of Lords debates assisted dying bill.

Sunday (December 14): Presidential election runoff in Chile; Scottish League Cup final; Chanukah.

Also look out for…

December 8

Joey Barton sentenced over offensive messages

BMA ballot opens for resident doctors’ strike mandate extension

UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Committee meeting

Five years ago: first UK Covid vaccine administered

December 9

Bank of England officials at Treasury committee session on MPC reports

Olly Robbins at committee session on work of the FCDO

Gene Simmons appears before US Senate committee

UNEP releases Global Environment Outlook 7

December 10

US Federal Reserve interest rate decision

Nick Thomas-Symonds and Chris Bryant hold meetings in Brussels

Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony

EU European affairs ministers meet in Ukraine

December 11

David Coote sentenced for making an indecent image of a child

Ofcom publishes Online Nation report

World Darts Championship begins

Nine months ago: Birmingham bin strikes began

December 12

US hosts critical minerals summit

Giorgia Meloni and Mahmoud Abbas meet

Knives Out sequel released on Netflix

10 years ago: Paris climate agreement adopted

December 13

Josh O’Connor hosts Saturday Night Live

John Cena’s final WWE match

December 14

Geminid meteor shower

Key statistics, reports and results

December 8

S&P/REC Report on Jobs

OECD consumer price indices

China trade data

December 9

OECD Revenue Statistics

OECD Skills Outlook 2025

BRC retail sales monitor

Annual statistics on sexual orientation in the UK

DHSC adult oral health survey

Australia interest rate decision

Results from: ThyssenKrupp, Ashtead Group

December 10

UCAS End of Cycle report

Life expectancy in Scotland

China consumer price index

Brazil and Canada interest rate decisions

Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women

Results from: Oracle Corporation, TUI Group, Berkeley Group

December 11

ONS figures on drug misuse in England and Wales

UK Food Security Digest 2025

NHS key services performance data

Key Stage 2 national curriculum assessments

RICS residential market survey

IEA and OPEC monthly oil market reports

Turkey interest rate decision

Results from: Broadcom, Costco

December 12

UK index of services and production

Bank of England/Ipsos inflation attitudes survey

KBRA sovereign review of France

