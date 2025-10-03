Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

October 3, 2025

News diary 6-12 October: Labour deputy leader ballot opens, Greater Anglia trains nationalised, Nobel Prizes announced

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Nobel Prize medal in its case
Nobel Prize medal. Picture: Shutterstock/Alexey Fedorenko

Leading the week

Monday (October 6): Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride delivers speech on the economy at Conservative Party conference; Andrew Bailey addresses Scotland’s Global Investment Summit; Nobel Medicine Prize announced.

Tuesday (October 7): Keir Starmer expected to begin visit to India, where he addresses the Global Fintech Fest alongside Narendra Modi; Families’ memorial ceremony marks second anniversary of Hamas attack on Israel; Nobel Physics Prize announced.

Wednesday (October 8): Kemi Badenoch delivers leader’s speech on final day of Conservative conference; Members’ ballot opens in Labour Party deputy leadership election; Nobel Chemistry Prize announced.

Thursday (October 9): Scottish First Minister John Swinney gives evidence to the Covid-19 inquiry; James Comey arraigned over 2020 Russian interference testimony; Nobel Literature Prize announced.

Friday (October 10): Nobel Peace Prize winner announced; Funeral and procession in Manchester for Ricky Hatton; Deadline for government response to Post Office Inquiry volume one report.

Saturday (October 11): Stop the War’s national demonstration for Palestine in London; SNP conference begins.

Sunday (October 12): Greater Anglia train services nationalised; EU Entry/Exit System operational; NFL London: Broncos v Jets.

Also look out for…

October 6

CAT hears Which? claim over Qualcomm market position

Misconduct hearing for Met Police officer over fatal shooting of Jermaine Baker

World Grand Prix Darts begins

Supermoon

October 7

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp delivers speech on immigration and crime at Tory conference

Fayaz Khan goes on trial over alleged threats to Nigel Farage on TikTok

US House due to reconvene amid federal shutdown

Women’s Cricket World Cup: England v Bangladesh

October 8

UK hosts meeting with Western Balkans foreign ministers

IMF head Kristalina Georgieva delivers annual meetings ‘curtain raiser’ speech

European Parliament debate on Russian violations of EU airspace

Alexander Steven sentenced for rape of four women in Dundee

October 9

Hearing for former referee David Coote on charges of making indecent images of children

NESO publishes Winter Outlook

Bella Culley due in Georgia court on drug trafficking charges

England v Wales friendly

October 10

Plaid Cymru conference begins

G20 trade and investment ministers meet

Vladimir Putin expected at CIS meeting in Tajikistan

Keely Hodgkinson competes at Athlos NYC

October 11

Ulster Unionist Party Conference

Women’s Cricket World Cup: England v Sri Lanka

Betfred Super League Grand Final

October 12

Presidential election in Cameroon

Chicago Marathon

Key statistics, reports and results

October 6

UK construction PMI

SMMT car sales figures

OECD consumer price indices

October 7

WTO Global Trade Outlook and Statistics

IEA Renewables 2025

Shell quarterly update ahead of Q3 earnings

Halifax house price index

October 8

Forbes World’s Best Employers

UK financial policy summary

US Fed minutes

October 9

Hate crime in England and Wales 2024/25

NHS key services performance data, incl. waiting times

THE World University Rankings

RICS residential market survey

Results from: Fast Retailing, PepsiCo, Delta Airlines

October 10

IUCN Red List update

S&P sovereign review of the UK

S&P Global/REC report on jobs

BRC footfall monitor

Results from: Hays

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

