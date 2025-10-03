News diary 6-12 October: Labour deputy leader ballot opens, Greater Anglia trains nationalised, Nobel Prizes announced

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Monday (October 6): Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride delivers speech on the economy at Conservative Party conference; Andrew Bailey addresses Scotland’s Global Investment Summit; Nobel Medicine Prize announced.
Tuesday (October 7): Keir Starmer expected to begin visit to India, where he addresses the Global Fintech Fest alongside Narendra Modi; Families’ memorial ceremony marks second anniversary of Hamas attack on Israel; Nobel Physics Prize announced.
Wednesday (October 8): Kemi Badenoch delivers leader’s speech on final day of Conservative conference; Members’ ballot opens in Labour Party deputy leadership election; Nobel Chemistry Prize announced.
Thursday (October 9): Scottish First Minister John Swinney gives evidence to the Covid-19 inquiry; James Comey arraigned over 2020 Russian interference testimony; Nobel Literature Prize announced.
Friday (October 10): Nobel Peace Prize winner announced; Funeral and procession in Manchester for Ricky Hatton; Deadline for government response to Post Office Inquiry volume one report.
Saturday (October 11): Stop the War’s national demonstration for Palestine in London; SNP conference begins.
Sunday (October 12): Greater Anglia train services nationalised; EU Entry/Exit System operational; NFL London: Broncos v Jets.
Also look out for…
October 6
CAT hears Which? claim over Qualcomm market position
Misconduct hearing for Met Police officer over fatal shooting of Jermaine Baker
World Grand Prix Darts begins
Supermoon
October 7
Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp delivers speech on immigration and crime at Tory conference
Fayaz Khan goes on trial over alleged threats to Nigel Farage on TikTok
US House due to reconvene amid federal shutdown
Women’s Cricket World Cup: England v Bangladesh
October 8
UK hosts meeting with Western Balkans foreign ministers
IMF head Kristalina Georgieva delivers annual meetings ‘curtain raiser’ speech
European Parliament debate on Russian violations of EU airspace
Alexander Steven sentenced for rape of four women in Dundee
October 9
Hearing for former referee David Coote on charges of making indecent images of children
NESO publishes Winter Outlook
Bella Culley due in Georgia court on drug trafficking charges
England v Wales friendly
October 10
Plaid Cymru conference begins
G20 trade and investment ministers meet
Vladimir Putin expected at CIS meeting in Tajikistan
Keely Hodgkinson competes at Athlos NYC
October 11
Ulster Unionist Party Conference
Women’s Cricket World Cup: England v Sri Lanka
Betfred Super League Grand Final
October 12
Presidential election in Cameroon
Chicago Marathon
Key statistics, reports and results
October 6
UK construction PMI
SMMT car sales figures
OECD consumer price indices
October 7
WTO Global Trade Outlook and Statistics
IEA Renewables 2025
Shell quarterly update ahead of Q3 earnings
Halifax house price index
October 8
Forbes World’s Best Employers
UK financial policy summary
US Fed minutes
October 9
Hate crime in England and Wales 2024/25
NHS key services performance data, incl. waiting times
THE World University Rankings
RICS residential market survey
Results from: Fast Retailing, PepsiCo, Delta Airlines
October 10
IUCN Red List update
S&P sovereign review of the UK
S&P Global/REC report on jobs
BRC footfall monitor
Results from: Hays
