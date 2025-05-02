News diary 5-11 May: Harry vs Mail hearing, Met Gala, BAFTAs, VE Day commemorations

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Monday (May 5): Flypast and tea parties mark start of VE Day 80th anniversary commemorations; Early May bank holiday; Met Gala.
Tuesday (May 6): High court hearing for Prince Harry, Elton John, Liz Hurley and others suing Daily Mail publisher; Programme for Government statement in Scottish Parliament; Poppies return to the Tower of London for VE Day commemorations.
Wednesday (May 7): Papal conclave begins; US Federal Reserve interest rate decision following GDP contraction; PSG host Arsenal in second leg of Champions League semifinal.
Thursday (May 8): Royals and Keir Starmer at Westminster Abbey VE Day service; UK interest rate decision and monetary policy report; Putin-announced ceasefire begins in Ukraine.
Friday (May 9):Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping attend Moscow military parade to celebrate Victory Day in Russia; European foreign ministers visit Kyiv; Andrew Bailey speaks at Reykjavík Economic Conference.
Saturday (May 10): Ukraine ceasefire ends; Ministers speak at Progressive Britain Conference; National Gallery’s Sainsbury Wing reopens.
Sunday (May 11): BAFTA TV awards; Parliamentary elections in Albania.
Also look out for…
May 5
Scott Bessent speaks at Milken Institute Global Conference
Emmanuel Macron and Ursula von der Leyen speak at Choose Europe for Science event
Jury selection begins in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex trafficking trial
Pulitzer Prizes announced
May 6
Formal vote in the Bundestag to confirm Friedrich Merz as German Chancellor
VE day anniversary debate in Commons
Ofcom, Google, TikTok and Roblox at select committee sessions
Inter Milan play Barcelona in Champions League semifinal second leg
May 7
HMICFRS tranche two report on policing of summer 2024 disorder
Friedrich Merz expected to meet Emmanuel Macron and Donald Tusk in Paris and Warsaw
Sentencing for six convicted of spying for Russia in the UK
David Lammy attends informal meeting of EU foreign ministers
May 8
Emmanuel Macron at French VE day commemoration
Joint Expeditionary Force leaders meet in Norway
GCE, GCSE & SATs exams begin
Semifinals in Championship playoffs, UEFA Europa League and Conference League
May 9
NESO initial findings into Heathrow substation outage due
House of Lords VE Day debate
Emmanuel Macron and Donald Tusk meet to sign security deal
Tate Modern hosts 25th anniversary celebration
May 10
Steve Bannon at FT Weekend Festival US
League One playoff semifinals first legs
World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou
May 11
League Two playoff semifinals first legs
Tom Cruise in Conversation at the BFI
Key statistics, reports and results
May 5
IEA Global Methane Tracker
Results from: Ford, Audi, BioNTech
May 6
UK environmental taxes 2024
UK services PMI
SMMT car sales figures
US international trade stats
IIF Global Debt Monitor
Results from: AMD, UniCredit
May 7
Office for Health Improvement and Disparities obesity profile update
UK construction PMI
OECD consumer price indices
Results from: BMW, Uber, Novo Nordisk, OXY, Devon Energy, Barrick Gold Corporation, Walt Disney, New York Times, DoorDash
May 8
Ofcom news consumption report
Halifax house price index
MPs’ expenses
Results from: Toyota, ABInBev, Nintendo, AP Moller-Maersk, Warner Bros, Paramount, Coinbase, ConocoPhillips, News Corp, Rocket Lab
May 9
Subnational population projections
BRC footfall monitor
Results from: International Airlines Group, AngloGold Ashanti, Panasonic, Nippon Steel, Commerzbank
May 10
China consumer price index
May 11
Results from: Saudi Aramco
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
