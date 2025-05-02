News diary 5-11 May: Harry vs Mail hearing, Met Gala, BAFTAs, VE Day commemorations

Sir Elton John and David Furnish (left) and Prince Harry (right) arrive at the High Court in London on Monday 27 March 2023 for a hearing in their unlawful information gathering action against Mail publisher Associated Newspapers. Pictures: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images and PA Wire/Jordan Pettitt

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Monday (May 5): Flypast and tea parties mark start of VE Day 80th anniversary commemorations; Early May bank holiday; Met Gala.

Tuesday (May 6): High court hearing for Prince Harry, Elton John, Liz Hurley and others suing Daily Mail publisher; Programme for Government statement in Scottish Parliament; Poppies return to the Tower of London for VE Day commemorations.

Wednesday (May 7): Papal conclave begins; US Federal Reserve interest rate decision following GDP contraction; PSG host Arsenal in second leg of Champions League semifinal.

Thursday (May 8): Royals and Keir Starmer at Westminster Abbey VE Day service; UK interest rate decision and monetary policy report; Putin-announced ceasefire begins in Ukraine.

Friday (May 9):Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping attend Moscow military parade to celebrate Victory Day in Russia; European foreign ministers visit Kyiv; Andrew Bailey speaks at Reykjavík Economic Conference.

Saturday (May 10): Ukraine ceasefire ends; Ministers speak at Progressive Britain Conference; National Gallery’s Sainsbury Wing reopens.

Sunday (May 11): BAFTA TV awards; Parliamentary elections in Albania.

Also look out for…

May 5

Scott Bessent speaks at Milken Institute Global Conference

Emmanuel Macron and Ursula von der Leyen speak at Choose Europe for Science event

Jury selection begins in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex trafficking trial

Pulitzer Prizes announced

May 6

Formal vote in the Bundestag to confirm Friedrich Merz as German Chancellor

VE day anniversary debate in Commons

Ofcom, Google, TikTok and Roblox at select committee sessions

Inter Milan play Barcelona in Champions League semifinal second leg

May 7

HMICFRS tranche two report on policing of summer 2024 disorder

Friedrich Merz expected to meet Emmanuel Macron and Donald Tusk in Paris and Warsaw

Sentencing for six convicted of spying for Russia in the UK

David Lammy attends informal meeting of EU foreign ministers

May 8

Emmanuel Macron at French VE day commemoration

Joint Expeditionary Force leaders meet in Norway

GCE, GCSE & SATs exams begin

Semifinals in Championship playoffs, UEFA Europa League and Conference League

May 9

NESO initial findings into Heathrow substation outage due

House of Lords VE Day debate

Emmanuel Macron and Donald Tusk meet to sign security deal

Tate Modern hosts 25th anniversary celebration

May 10

Steve Bannon at FT Weekend Festival US

League One playoff semifinals first legs

World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou

May 11

League Two playoff semifinals first legs

Tom Cruise in Conversation at the BFI

Key statistics, reports and results

May 5

IEA Global Methane Tracker

Results from: Ford, Audi, BioNTech

May 6

UK environmental taxes 2024

UK services PMI

SMMT car sales figures

US international trade stats

IIF Global Debt Monitor

Results from: AMD, UniCredit

May 7

Office for Health Improvement and Disparities obesity profile update

UK construction PMI

OECD consumer price indices

Results from: BMW, Uber, Novo Nordisk, OXY, Devon Energy, Barrick Gold Corporation, Walt Disney, New York Times, DoorDash

May 8

Ofcom news consumption report

Halifax house price index

MPs’ expenses

Results from: Toyota, ABInBev, Nintendo, AP Moller-Maersk, Warner Bros, Paramount, Coinbase, ConocoPhillips, News Corp, Rocket Lab

May 9

Subnational population projections

BRC footfall monitor

Results from: International Airlines Group, AngloGold Ashanti, Panasonic, Nippon Steel, Commerzbank

May 10

China consumer price index

May 11

Results from: Saudi Aramco

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog