News diary 5-11 December: Anne Sacoolas sentencing to be broadcast, Online Safety Bill returns and Time reveals Person of the Year

Rishi Sunak looks at his phone. Picture: Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool/Getty Images

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

The controversial Online Safety Bill returns to the House of Commons on Monday (December 5), just days after the government faced widespread accusations that it’s tried to water down the legislation. Rishi Sunak has attempted to strike a compromise amid concerns over the bill’s impact on free speech, by enabling users to filter out ‘legal but harmful’ content. Under previous plans, tech platforms would have been required to remove such material, though Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan has dismissed claims the change would weaken laws aimed at protecting social media users. Another key change announced before the third reading is an amendment which would criminalise encouraging self-harm after an inquest into the death of teenager Molly Russell cited the ‘negative effects of online content’ as a factor in her self-harm.

Despite its reintroduction to the Commons, the bill has been bogged down in Westminster’s political quagmire since it was first unveiled under Theresa May’s premiership. Senior Tories including former Brexit Secretary David Davis launched a stinging attack on the proposed laws this summer, dubbing them ‘fundamentally misjudged’ and ‘the biggest accidental curtailment of free speech in modern history’. Digital Minister Paul Scully also announced this week that aspects of the bill will return to committee stage for greater scrutiny, meaning its passage through Parliament is likely to run on well into the new year.

Related

Elsewhere on the parliamentary estate, SNP MPs gather on Tuesday (December 6) for their AGM, where they will choose a new Westminster leader following Ian Blackford’s announcement yesterday that he is stepping down from the position he has held since 2017. Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn is widely tipped to replace Blackford as the party turns its focus to the next general election and their strategy to pitch the result as a de facto independence referendum.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Anne Sacoolas is sentenced at the Old Bailey on Thursday (December 8) after pleading guilty to causing the death of teenager Harry Dunn by dangerous driving in August 2019. The case has been at the centre of a long-running diplomatic dispute between the UK and the United States, after Sacoolas fled the country and claimed diplomatic immunity to avoid criminal charges. Despite the case finally reaching court, Dunn’s family have said they now plan to push for a public inquiry into the government’s involvement. Sacoolas was initially due to be sentenced December 1, but the hearing will now go ahead on Thursday following a successful application for the proceedings to be broadcast on TV.

Looking abroad

Monday (December 5) marks a key moment in the Western response to the Russian war in Ukraine as new oil sanctions take effect. EU and UK bans on transporting seaborne Russian crude, which were agreed earlier this year, are due to come into force alongside a price cap on Russian oil set by the G7 and Australia. The arrangement is designed to allow countries which have not yet imposed an import ban on Russian oil to continue purchasing it at a capped price, thereby avoiding a global spike in oil prices which analysts predict would happen under a total ban. EU countries have been wrangling over the price cap proposal for weeks, and were reported to have settled on $60 a barrel late last night; the agreement needs full approval to be implemented on Monday, and any last-minute failure would mean the transport bans coming in without the mitigating effect of the price cap. A similar ban and cap on Russian petroleum products is scheduled to follow on February 5.

Following a tumultuous week in China that saw authorities respond to unprecedented protests against the country’s zero-Covid policies with a mixture of repression and concession, a state memorial takes place in Beijing on Tuesday (December 6) for former President Jiang Zemin, who died this week at the age of 96. His death is reminiscent in ways to that of Mikhail Gorbachev in Russia earlier this year: Zemin’s move to step down from leadership in 2003, which marked the Communist era’s first orderly succession, stands in stark contrast to President Xi Jinping’s recent move to effectively abolish term limits. And his presidency is associated with an era of relative liberalism; support for Zemin, who is known as the ‘toad’ or ‘toad king’, became a concern for censors in China at least as far back as 2014 during Hong Kong’s ‘umbrella movement’ protests, and his death poses a challenge coming at such a sensitive moment.

It’s unclear whether Xi plans to attend the memorial on Tuesday, or whether, like Putin with Gorbachev, he’ll choose to pay his respects privately and avoid the main event. A much-anticipated visit by Xi to Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, could begin on Wednesday (December 7) with a broader summit with regional leaders on Friday (December 9). The planned trip is likely to be extremely closely watched in Washington, given its soured relations with Riyadh following the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, as well as in Moscow, which has increasingly relied on China to purchase its oil since the invasion of Ukraine.

Want to know what’s in store for 2023? Join us on Wednesday, December 14 for a panel discussion looking ahead to the war in Ukraine, the cost of living crisis, and political developments next year. Find out more and register here.

Also look out for

December 5

FIFA World Cup Round of 16

Antony Blinken addresses WSJ CEO Council

Israeli President visits UAE

Oxford Dictionaries Word of the Year

The Fashion Awards (London)

December 6

FIFA World Cup Round of 16 continues

Duke and Duchess of Sussex honoured at Ripple of Hope Awards (New York)

Ben Wallace at committee session on defence in Scotland

Georgia Senate run-off

US hosts AUSMIN consultations

EU-Western Balkans Summit

December 7

Rishi Sunak faces Keir Starmer at PMQs

UN Human Rights Commissioner press conference from Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky remarks at USIP discussion

Sergey Lavrov speech to Primakov Readings forum

UN COP15 meeting on biological diversity

TIME Magazine Person of the Year

December 8

Government decision on Whitehaven coal mine due

Figures on excess winter mortality in England and Wales (2021/22)

Chris Whitty addresses BMJ Research Forum

December 9

FIFA World Cup quarter-finals

House of Lords debate on UK asylum policy

Royal Mail strike

Earliest date for US national freight rail strike

England v Pakistan second Test Match

December 10

World Cup quarter-finals continue

Nobel Prizes ceremony

EFL season resumes after winter break

December 11

Artemis I splashdown

New Network Rail timetables take effect

Deadline for Benjamin Netanyahu to form government in Israel

Statistics, reports & surveys

December 5

ONS release on long COVID and labour market outcomes

OECD Health at a Glance 2022

The national balance sheet, 2022 estimates

UK Finance household finance review

December 6

Annual NHS cancer services profiles

Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women

IEA Renewables 2022

South Africa Q3 GDP

December 7

Halifax House Price Index

Grece and Australia Q3 GDP

December 8

NHS key services and A&E data

Active Lives Children and Young People Survey (Sport England)

Family Food Survey 2020/21

Quarterly rail performance stats (ORR)

UCAS End of Cycle report, first wave results

December 9

Fitch Ratings sovereign review for the UK

Bank of England Inflation Attitudes Survey

IUCN Red List of Threatened Species update

Anniversaries & awareness days

December 5

International Volunteer Day

World Soil Day

70 years ago: Great Smog of London

December 6

Saint Nicholas Day

Independence Day (Finland)

100 years ago: Irish Free State established

December 7

ICAP Charity Day

International Civil Aviation Day

50 years ago: ‘Blue Marble’ photograph of Earth taken

December 8

National Christmas Jumper Day

Bodhi Day

December 9

International Anti-Corruption Day

December 10

Human Rights Day

100 years ago: Albert Einstein won Nobel Prize

December 11

International Mountain Day

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog