News diary 4-10 November: US presidential election, new Tory leader makes PMQs debut

Magazines published by A360 Media with presidential nominees Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on the covers are displayed at a bookstore in Tigard, Oregon. Picture: Shutterstock/Tada Images

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the Week

Monday (November 4): Budget debate begins in the Commons

Tuesday (November 5): US presidential election; Alan Bates at Business and Trade Committee session on Horizon redress; OBR at Treasury Committee session on the Budget

Wednesday (November 6): First PMQs for new Conservative leader; Chancellor Rachel Reeves at Treasury Committee session on the Budget; Prince William attends Earthshot Prize ceremony in Cape Town

Thursday (November 7): UK MPC interest rate decision; Keir Starmer attends European Political Community summit in Hungary; London Underground expected to shut down if planned Aslef strike goes ahead

Friday (November 8): Reform UK conference in Wales; GRAMMY nominees announced

Saturday (November 9): Two-day Tour de France Criterium in Singapore, expected to be Mark Cavendish’s final race

Sunday (November 10): King Charles leads Cenotaph Remembrance Sunday service

Also look out for…

November 4

NAO report on dangerous cladding

Kamala Harris campaigns in Pennsylvania

Trial begins in Paris for eight charged over Samuel Paty murder

SpaceX launches resupply mission to the ISS

November 5

Guy Fawkes Day

Turkic leaders meet in Kyrgyzstan

November 6

Kevin Hollinrake gives evidence at Post Office Horizon Inquiry

Sentencing for GP who attempted murder with fake Covid jab

US Supreme Court hears Facebook case over Cambridge Analytica scandal

November 7

US Federal Reserve interest rate decision

Alex Chisolm gives evidence at Post Office Horizon Inquiry

King Charles hosts reception for Paris Olympic and Paralympic athletes

Irish parliament could be dissolved to trigger early election

November 8

EU leaders hold informal summit in Hungary

November 9

Reform UK conference in Exeter

England v Australia in the Autumn Nations Series

Lord Mayor’s Show

November 10

Parliamentary elections in Mauritius

Final series of Wolf Hall airs

Key reports, statistics and results

November 4

UNCTAD Least Developed Countries report

Employees in the UK (2022/2023 estimates)

Results from: BioNTech, Ryanair, Fox, New York Times

November 5

National child measurement programme figures

UK services PMI

OECD report on well-being and resilience

Results from: Associated British Foods, Audi, Devon Energy

November 6

NIESR quarterly economic forecast

UK construction PMI

OECD Agricultural Policy Monitoring and Evaluation 2024

Forbes China Rich List

Brazil interest rate decision

Results from: Novo Nordisk, Credit Agricole, Commerzbank, Lyft, BMW, Persimmon

November 7

Bank of England Monetary Policy report

Halifax House Price Index

UNEP Adaptation Gap report

Results from: Sainsbury’s, BT Group, National Grid, Expedia, Taylor Wimpey, ArcelorMittal, Halliburton, News Corp, Air France-KLM

November 8

UK natural capital accounts

Moody’s sovereign review of the Israeli economy

FAO Food Price Index

Results from: IAG, Sony, Paramount

November 9

China consumer price index

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

