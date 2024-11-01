News diary 4-10 November: US presidential election, new Tory leader makes PMQs debut

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the Week
Monday (November 4): Budget debate begins in the Commons
Tuesday (November 5): US presidential election; Alan Bates at Business and Trade Committee session on Horizon redress; OBR at Treasury Committee session on the Budget
Wednesday (November 6): First PMQs for new Conservative leader; Chancellor Rachel Reeves at Treasury Committee session on the Budget; Prince William attends Earthshot Prize ceremony in Cape Town
Thursday (November 7): UK MPC interest rate decision; Keir Starmer attends European Political Community summit in Hungary; London Underground expected to shut down if planned Aslef strike goes ahead
Friday (November 8): Reform UK conference in Wales; GRAMMY nominees announced
Saturday (November 9): Two-day Tour de France Criterium in Singapore, expected to be Mark Cavendish’s final race
Sunday (November 10): King Charles leads Cenotaph Remembrance Sunday service
Also look out for…
November 4
NAO report on dangerous cladding
Kamala Harris campaigns in Pennsylvania
Trial begins in Paris for eight charged over Samuel Paty murder
SpaceX launches resupply mission to the ISS
November 5
Guy Fawkes Day
Turkic leaders meet in Kyrgyzstan
November 6
Kevin Hollinrake gives evidence at Post Office Horizon Inquiry
Sentencing for GP who attempted murder with fake Covid jab
US Supreme Court hears Facebook case over Cambridge Analytica scandal
November 7
US Federal Reserve interest rate decision
Alex Chisolm gives evidence at Post Office Horizon Inquiry
King Charles hosts reception for Paris Olympic and Paralympic athletes
Irish parliament could be dissolved to trigger early election
November 8
EU leaders hold informal summit in Hungary
November 9
Reform UK conference in Exeter
England v Australia in the Autumn Nations Series
Lord Mayor’s Show
November 10
Parliamentary elections in Mauritius
Final series of Wolf Hall airs
Key reports, statistics and results
November 4
UNCTAD Least Developed Countries report
Employees in the UK (2022/2023 estimates)
Results from: BioNTech, Ryanair, Fox, New York Times
November 5
National child measurement programme figures
UK services PMI
OECD report on well-being and resilience
Results from: Associated British Foods, Audi, Devon Energy
November 6
NIESR quarterly economic forecast
UK construction PMI
OECD Agricultural Policy Monitoring and Evaluation 2024
Forbes China Rich List
Brazil interest rate decision
Results from: Novo Nordisk, Credit Agricole, Commerzbank, Lyft, BMW, Persimmon
November 7
Bank of England Monetary Policy report
Halifax House Price Index
UNEP Adaptation Gap report
Results from: Sainsbury’s, BT Group, National Grid, Expedia, Taylor Wimpey, ArcelorMittal, Halliburton, News Corp, Air France-KLM
November 8
UK natural capital accounts
Moody’s sovereign review of the Israeli economy
FAO Food Price Index
Results from: IAG, Sony, Paramount
November 9
China consumer price index
