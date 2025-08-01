Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

August 1, 2025

News diary 4-10 August: Final Masterchef with Gregg Wallace airs, US foreign import tariffs and Trump’s Russia-Ukraine deadline

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Gregg Wallace
The Daily Star's front page coverage of Gregg Wallace accusations. Picture: Shutterstock/Steve Travelguide

Leading the week

Monday (August 4): Final day of England v India fifth test match.

Tuesday (August 5): UN committee meets to discuss Global Plastics Treaty; First court appearance for Thomas Partey on rape charges.

Wednesday (August 6): 80th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bomb; BBC airs final Masterchef series featuring Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

Thursday (August 7): New tariffs on imports of foreign goods into the US take effect; UK interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report; Seventh Contracts for Difference allocation round opens.

Friday (August 8): Donald Trump-mandated deadline for Russia to agree deal with Ukraine.

Saturday (August 9): UK protests in support of Palestine Action; 80th anniversary of Nagasaki atomic bomb.

Sunday (August 10): Liverpool and Crystal Palace contest FA Community Shield.

Also look out for:

August 4

Sentencing for Jakob Walpole following conviction for murdering his grandfather

IMF briefing on Article IV consultation on Saudi economy

Duchess of Sussex turns 44

August 5

Student Uprising Day in Bangladesh

Scottish exam results released

The Hundred cricket competition begins

Carabao Cup preliminary round

August 6

Banco Sabadell EGM on TSB sale

NIESR quarterly economic forecast

Inauguration of Polish president Karol Nawrocki

August 7

Ofcom deadline for online providers’ child risk assessments

August 8

Deadline for Brazilian president to sign or veto controversial environmental licensing bill

EFL Championship season begins

Oasis gigs in Edinburgh begin

August 9

Apprentice Boys Derry march

London Triathlon

Key statistics, reports and results:

August 4

Results from: Biontech, Palantir

August 5

SMMT car sales figures

UK services purchasing managers’ index

Results from: BP, Saudi Aramco, News Corp, Fox Corporation, AMD, Pfizer, Diageo

August 6

UK construction purchasing managers’ index

Results from: Walt Disney Company, Novo Nordisk, Uber, Lyft, Mcdonald’s, Honda

August 7

China monthly trade data

Halifax House Price Index

OECD growth and economic wellbeing

Results from: Softbank, Sony Corporation, Siemens, Warner Bros. Discovery, Conocophillips, Toyota

August 8

Gross Domestic Expenditure on Research and Development statistics

FAO food price index

BRC footfall monitor

Results from: Olympus Corporation, Tata Motors

August 9

China consumer price index

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

