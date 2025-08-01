News diary 4-10 August: Final Masterchef with Gregg Wallace airs, US foreign import tariffs and Trump’s Russia-Ukraine deadline

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Monday (August 4): Final day of England v India fifth test match.
Tuesday (August 5): UN committee meets to discuss Global Plastics Treaty; First court appearance for Thomas Partey on rape charges.
Wednesday (August 6): 80th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bomb; BBC airs final Masterchef series featuring Gregg Wallace and John Torode.
Thursday (August 7): New tariffs on imports of foreign goods into the US take effect; UK interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report; Seventh Contracts for Difference allocation round opens.
Friday (August 8): Donald Trump-mandated deadline for Russia to agree deal with Ukraine.
Saturday (August 9): UK protests in support of Palestine Action; 80th anniversary of Nagasaki atomic bomb.
Sunday (August 10): Liverpool and Crystal Palace contest FA Community Shield.
Also look out for:
August 4
Sentencing for Jakob Walpole following conviction for murdering his grandfather
IMF briefing on Article IV consultation on Saudi economy
Duchess of Sussex turns 44
August 5
Student Uprising Day in Bangladesh
Scottish exam results released
The Hundred cricket competition begins
Carabao Cup preliminary round
August 6
Banco Sabadell EGM on TSB sale
NIESR quarterly economic forecast
Inauguration of Polish president Karol Nawrocki
August 7
Ofcom deadline for online providers’ child risk assessments
August 8
Deadline for Brazilian president to sign or veto controversial environmental licensing bill
EFL Championship season begins
Oasis gigs in Edinburgh begin
August 9
Apprentice Boys Derry march
London Triathlon
Key statistics, reports and results:
August 4
Results from: Biontech, Palantir
August 5
SMMT car sales figures
UK services purchasing managers’ index
Results from: BP, Saudi Aramco, News Corp, Fox Corporation, AMD, Pfizer, Diageo
August 6
UK construction purchasing managers’ index
Results from: Walt Disney Company, Novo Nordisk, Uber, Lyft, Mcdonald’s, Honda
August 7
China monthly trade data
Halifax House Price Index
OECD growth and economic wellbeing
Results from: Softbank, Sony Corporation, Siemens, Warner Bros. Discovery, Conocophillips, Toyota
August 8
Gross Domestic Expenditure on Research and Development statistics
FAO food price index
BRC footfall monitor
Results from: Olympus Corporation, Tata Motors
August 9
China consumer price index
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
