News diary 3-9 November: Remembrance Sunday, Aston Villa play Maccabi Tel Aviv, Liam Payne inquest hearing

Leading the Week
Monday (November 3): Nigel Farage speech on the economy; Olly Robbins and Chris Wormald at committee session on the appointment of Peter Mandelson; First hearing for man charged over Westminster ‘honeytrap’ scandal.
Tuesday (November 4): Verdict due in Tommy Robinson’s terrorism case; Off-year elections in the US, including NYC mayoral race; Migration Advisory Committee questioned by MPs on immigration.
Wednesday (November 5): Prince William attends Earthshot Prize ceremony; SCOTUS hearing on Trump tariff powers; Richard Tice lecture to Bloomberg.
Thursday (November 6): UK interest rate decision; Brazil’s Lula hosts COP30 leaders’ summit; Tesla shareholders consider Elon Musk’s $1 trillion pay deal at annual meeting.
Friday (November 7): Donald Trump hosts Viktor Orban at the White House; Sentencing for man convicted of spying for Russia; Bob Dylan’s UK tour begins.
Saturday (November 8): New Bolivian president takes office; Lady Mayor’s Show.
Sunday (November 9): Royals attend Cenotaph Service to mark Remembrance Sunday.
Also look out for…
November 3
OECD publishes International Migration Outlook
Jonathan Hall quizzed on UK-China relationship and national security
Trial begins for former Met Police officer David Carrick charged with sex offences
Welsh Government publishes draft Budget
November 4
Scottish Parliament committee begins assisted dying bill scrutiny
Vindictive prosecution motion considered in Kilmar Abrego Garcia case
Benjamin Netanyahu expected to testify in criminal prosecution case
BP publishes quarterly results
November 5
Chris Whitty at Lords committee hearing on assisted dying bill
Heidi Alexander at Rail Industry Association Conference
Guy Fawkes Day
Supermoon
November 6
WMO State of the Climate provisional statement
High Court hearing on Planning & Infrastructure Bill
Inquest hearing into death of Liam Payne
Aston Villa play Maccabi Tel Aviv in UEFA Europa League following Maccabi supporters’ ban
November 7
Sentencing for man guilty of raping teen girl in Rotherham
Admission of first Lady Mayor of the City of London
Joe Biden addresses Ben Nelson gala in Nebraska
Grammy nominees announced
November 8
Princess Anne visits Australia
Grand Slam of Darts
Outkast, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden and The White Stripes among inductees to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
November 9
Louis Rees-Zammit makes return in Wales v Argentina rugby international
Manchester City v Liverpool in Premier League
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix
Key statistics and reports
November 3
FAO State of Food and Agriculture Report
NAO report on policing commitments
UK manufacturing PMI
BRC economic monitor
Results from: Palantir Technologies, BioNTech, Ryanair
November 4
UNEP Emissions Gap Report
EU Enlargement Package presented
Annual stats on sexual offences in England and Wales
Adult smoking habits in the UK
Australia interest rate decision
Results from: BP, Spotify, AMD, Pfizer, Amgen, Molson Coors, Uber, Marriott International
November 5
HMICFRS report on the State of Fire Services 2024-25
UK services PMI
OECD Consumer Price Indices
SMMT car sales figures
Forbes China 100 Rich List
Brazil interest rate decision
Results from: Novo Nordisk, M&S, Mcdonald’s, Arm, Toyota, Qualcomm, Snap, DoorDash, Lyft, Persimmon, Barratt Redrow, Emerson Electric, Orsted, New York Times
November 6
BoE Monetary Policy Report
Family Food Survey 2023/24
Entries for GCSE and A-level 2024/25
UK construction PMI
Results from: National Grid, Sainsbury’s, Warner Bros. Discovery, Airbnb, News Corp, AstraZeneca, A.P. Moller-Maersk, HeidelbergCement, Air France, Commerzbank, ArcelorMittal, ConocoPhillips, MetLife
November 7
China monthly trade data
Turkey quarterly inflation report
FAO Food Price Index
BRC footfall monitor
Results from: Honda, Daimler Truck Holding, International Airlines Group
November 9
China consumer price index
