Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. News
November 3, 2025

News diary 3-9 November: Remembrance Sunday, Aston Villa play Maccabi Tel Aviv, Liam Payne inquest hearing

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Liam Payne wearing white t-shirt and black trousers holding a microphone and gesturing into the air while looking out from a stage
Liam Payne performs during the TAB Everest Race Day at Royal Randwick Racecourse on 13 October 2018 in Sydney, Australia. Picture: Shutterstock/Pic Media Aus

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the Week

Monday (November 3): Nigel Farage speech on the economy; Olly Robbins and Chris Wormald at committee session on the appointment of Peter Mandelson; First hearing for man charged over Westminster ‘honeytrap’ scandal.

Tuesday (November 4): Verdict due in Tommy Robinson’s terrorism case; Off-year elections in the US, including NYC mayoral race; Migration Advisory Committee questioned by MPs on immigration.

Wednesday (November 5): Prince William attends Earthshot Prize ceremony; SCOTUS hearing on Trump tariff powers; Richard Tice lecture to Bloomberg.

Thursday (November 6): UK interest rate decision; Brazil’s Lula hosts COP30 leaders’ summit; Tesla shareholders consider Elon Musk’s $1 trillion pay deal at annual meeting.

Friday (November 7): Donald Trump hosts Viktor Orban at the White House; Sentencing for man convicted of spying for Russia; Bob Dylan’s UK tour begins.

Saturday (November 8): New Bolivian president takes office; Lady Mayor’s Show.

Sunday (November 9): Royals attend Cenotaph Service to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Also look out for…

November 3

OECD publishes International Migration Outlook

Jonathan Hall quizzed on UK-China relationship and national security

Trial begins for former Met Police officer David Carrick charged with sex offences

Welsh Government publishes draft Budget

November 4

Scottish Parliament committee begins assisted dying bill scrutiny

Vindictive prosecution motion considered in Kilmar Abrego Garcia case

Benjamin Netanyahu expected to testify in criminal prosecution case

BP publishes quarterly results

November 5

Chris Whitty at Lords committee hearing on assisted dying bill

Heidi Alexander at Rail Industry Association Conference

Guy Fawkes Day

Supermoon

November 6

WMO State of the Climate provisional statement

High Court hearing on Planning & Infrastructure Bill

Inquest hearing into death of Liam Payne

Aston Villa play Maccabi Tel Aviv in UEFA Europa League following Maccabi supporters’ ban

November 7

Sentencing for man guilty of raping teen girl in Rotherham

Admission of first Lady Mayor of the City of London

Joe Biden addresses Ben Nelson gala in Nebraska

Grammy nominees announced

November 8

Princess Anne visits Australia

Grand Slam of Darts

Outkast, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden and The White Stripes among inductees to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

November 9

Louis Rees-Zammit makes return in Wales v Argentina rugby international

Manchester City v Liverpool in Premier League

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix

Key statistics and reports

November 3

FAO State of Food and Agriculture Report

NAO report on policing commitments

UK manufacturing PMI

BRC economic monitor

Results from: Palantir Technologies, BioNTech, Ryanair

November 4

UNEP Emissions Gap Report

EU Enlargement Package presented

Annual stats on sexual offences in England and Wales

Adult smoking habits in the UK

Australia interest rate decision

Results from: BP, Spotify, AMD, Pfizer, Amgen, Molson Coors, Uber, Marriott International

November 5

HMICFRS report on the State of Fire Services 2024-25

UK services PMI

OECD Consumer Price Indices

SMMT car sales figures

Forbes China 100 Rich List

Brazil interest rate decision

Results from: Novo Nordisk, M&S, Mcdonald’s, Arm, Toyota, Qualcomm, Snap, DoorDash, Lyft, Persimmon, Barratt Redrow, Emerson Electric, Orsted, New York Times

November 6

BoE Monetary Policy Report

Family Food Survey 2023/24

Entries for GCSE and A-level 2024/25

UK construction PMI

Results from: National Grid, Sainsbury’s, Warner Bros. Discovery, Airbnb, News Corp, AstraZeneca, A.P. Moller-Maersk, HeidelbergCement, Air France, Commerzbank, ArcelorMittal, ConocoPhillips, MetLife

November 7

China monthly trade data

Turkey quarterly inflation report

FAO Food Price Index

BRC footfall monitor

Results from: Honda, Daimler Truck Holding, International Airlines Group

November 9

China consumer price index

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Topics in this article : ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler